‘Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition’ Cast Photos: Ray J & More Fan-Faves Uniting

Your favorite ‘Love & Hip Hop’ stars are coming together for ‘VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition.’ HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE cast photos that feature Ray J, Karlie Redd, and more.

This is the ultimate Love & Hip Hop moment. For the first time ever, cast members from all four Love & Hip Hop cities will come together in person for VH1’s new limited series Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the cast photos for the limited series, which premieres Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. on VH1.

The cast includes Love & Hip Hop’s very own Apryl Jones, Bambi, Erica Dixon, Fizz, Joy Young, Judy Harris, Karlie Redd, Momma Dee, Mendeecees, Ray J, Paris Phillips, Scrappy, Trick Daddy, Trina, Sierra Gates, Yandy Smith-Harris and Yung Joc. There will also be special appearances by Tamika D. Mallory, social justice leader and co-founder of social justice organization Until Freedom, and hip-hop artist and activist Mysonne.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition will be full of drama and fun moments. When you put these Love & Hip Hop stars together, it’s undoubtedly must-see TV. From exciting challenges to intense confrontations, this is the Love & Hip Hop collaboration fans have been wanting all these years. There will be tears, too! Things are about to get real.

With 2020 being a year of turmoil for the community, the Love & Hip Hop fan-favorites unite for an outrageous action-packed gathering to celebrate #BlackJoy and resilience while creating new traditions. The six-part series will touch on relevant topics including hip-hop, marriage, divorce, healing broken families, entrepreneurship, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Love & Hip Hop: New York was the first show to kick off the Love & Hip Hop franchise. The show premiered in 2011. As a result of the show’s success, Love & Hip Hop has expanded with spinoffs based in Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there’s plenty of Love & Hip Hop content to go around. The special Love & Hip Hop: It’s a Love Thing premieres Feb. 1. The couples-only date night special will be hosted by Chris and Vanessa Spencer. The cast includes Brooke Valentine and Marcus Black, Remy Ma and Papoose, Tami Roman and Reggie Youngblood, and Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson detailing how they first met and what makes their relationship tick. The special will take a trip down the aisle revisiting the most epic Love & Hip Hop relationships, steamiest moments, and most over-the-top weddings and proposals to date.