Will Mike Vrabel Be Fired by the New England Patriots Amid Dianna Russini Rumors?

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New England Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel announced he was seeking counseling to help him become “a better person” on April 23, 2026, amid the rumors about him and sports journalist Dianna Russini. Within hours, photos of the duo — both of whom are married — from six years ago surfaced online. As Vrabel’s credibility as a coach came into question among fans, many started wondering if he would be fired by the Patriots organization.

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them,” Mike announced that day, according to ESPN. “In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend. This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.”

Mike went on to note that he’s “always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be.”

“This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person,” the coach added. “I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result.”

Weeks prior, Vrabel and Russini sparked affair rumors when they were seen in a separate set of pictures at a luxury hotel in Arizona.

Here’s what we know so far about Vrabel’s future with the Patriots.

NFL COACH STEPS AWAY FROM TEAM TO SEEK COUNSELING: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel taking indefinite leave from football after photos of him emerged with sports reporter Dianna Russini. pic.twitter.com/yGlSLDxfyo — The View (@TheView) April 23, 2026

Is Mike Vrabel Having an Affair With Dianna Russini?

Initially, Vrabel and Russini slammed the first set of photos of themselves — captured at an Arizona luxury hotel earlier this year — as unreliable.

“These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response,” Mike told The New Post, while Dianna wrote, “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

However, weeks later, Dianna left her job at The Athletic on April 14, 2026. The following week, Page Six published a second series of images of Dianna and Mike getting close at a secluded bar in New York City in March 2020.

Will Mike Vrabel Be Fired by the Patriots?

The Patriots have not announced any decision regarding Mike’s future with the team. He has not been fired from the organization at the time of publication. However, he announced he would seek counseling in order to be a “better person” as well as a better husband, father and coach to the Patriots.

Is Mike Vrabel Still Married to His Wife Jennifer?

Yes. At the time of publication, Vrabel is still married to his wife, Jennifer “Jen” Vrabel.