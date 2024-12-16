Will Mayor Eric Adams be Pardoned? Updates on His Indictment

Image Credit: Getty Images

New York City Mayor Eric Adams might be pardoned by Donald Trump. The president-elect recently confirmed he’d “certainly look” into the charges against Adams after he was indicted earlier this year. Since presidential pardons have made headlines in recent weeks, find out whether Adams could have his charges dismissed.

What Did Eric Adams Do?

In September 2024, Mayor Adams was indicted on bribery charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Attorney Damian Williams said, “As alleged, Mayor Adams abused his position as this City’s highest elected official, and before that as Brooklyn Borough President, to take bribes and solicit illegal campaign contributions.”

Williams added, “By allegedly taking improper and illegal benefits from foreign nationals — including to allow a Manhattan skyscraper to open without a fire inspection — Adams put the interests of his benefactors, including a foreign official, above those of his constituents. This Office and our partners at the FBI and DOI will continue to pursue corruption anywhere in this City, especially when that corruption takes the form of illegal foreign influence on our democratic system.”

Adams vehemently denied the charges against him, calling them “entirely false” in a public statement. He also vowed to fight the charges in court.

Is Eric Adams a Democrat or a Republican?

Adams is a Democrat. He had been registered with the party before 1995. From 1995 to 2002, he was a registered Republican, according to multiple outlets. Since 2002, though, Adams has been a Democrat.

Will Eric Adams Be Pardoned?

President-elect Donald Trump said he would consider pardoning New York City Mayor Eric Adams, saying Adams was treated "pretty unfairly." https://t.co/MwMsppaLfU pic.twitter.com/7D8Nq9DOcW — ABC News (@ABC) December 16, 2024

In December 2024, Trump was asked whether he’d consider pardoning Adams. In response, the Republican said he’d consider it after he learns the facts of the case against the Democrat.

“I think that he was treated pretty unfairly,” Trump said about Adams. “It’s very interesting when he essentially went against what was happening with the migrants coming in. And, you know, he made some pretty strong statements like ‘This is not sustainable.’ I said, ‘You know what? He’ll be indicted soon.’ And I said it. That is a prediction, a little bit lightheartedly, but I said it. I said, ‘He’s going to be indicted.’ And a few months later he got indicted. So, I would certainly look at it.”