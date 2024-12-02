Who Did Donald Trump Pardon? A Look at His Past Clemency Grants

Image Credit: Getty Images

President Joe Biden has granted a pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, who was facing sentencing for two criminal cases. The decision marks an unprecedented reversal, as President Biden had previously—and repeatedly—promised not to use his executive authority to pardon his son or commute his sentence.

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter,” the 82-year-old stated on Sunday, Dec. 1. “I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice,” Biden added. “I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.”

Hunter, 54, had been facing potential years in federal prison due to multiple charges related to gun possession and tax fraud. The pardon, described as a “full and unconditional pardon” in the executive grant of clemency, has sparked backlash, particularly from the GOP. President-elect Donald Trump called the decision “an abuse and miscarriage of justice.”

As news of Biden’s pardon unfolds, here’s a look back at Trump’s own pardons from his first presidential term and more, below.

What Is a Pardon?

A federal pardon is a power granted to the president of the United States under Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution. This clemency power allows the president to pardon all federal criminal offenses, except those related to impeachment.

Acts of clemency encompass amnesty, reprieves, commutations, and pardons—the most extensive form of relief. A full pardon absolves the individual from punishment and reinstates their civil rights, such as the right to vote, run for office, and serve on a jury.

How Many Pardons Did Trump Issue in His First Term?

During his four years in the White House, from January 20, 2017, to January 20, 2021, Trump issued a total of 237 acts of clemency, which included 143 pardons and 94 commutations.

Who Did Trump Pardon?

Some of Trump’s most high-profile pardons include:

Steve Bannon : Trump’s former chief strategist, who managed the final months of his 2016 presidential campaign. Bannon was indicted in August along with three others on charges of wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

: Trump’s former chief strategist, who managed the final months of his 2016 presidential campaign. Bannon was indicted in August along with three others on charges of wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. Lil Wayne : The rapper, convicted on firearms charges, had his sentence commuted by Trump.

: The rapper, convicted on firearms charges, had his sentence commuted by Trump. Kodak Black : The rapper, serving time for weapons charges, had his sentence commuted by Trump.

: The rapper, serving time for weapons charges, had his sentence commuted by Trump. Michael Flynn : Former National Security Adviser, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian official.

: Former National Security Adviser, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian official. George Papadopoulos : Former Trump campaign adviser, convicted of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian intermediaries before the 2016 election.

: Former Trump campaign adviser, convicted of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian intermediaries before the 2016 election. Roger Stone : Trump ally, convicted of lying to Congress about his attempts to contact WikiLeaks after the website released damaging emails about Hillary Clinton, Trump’s 2016 election rival.

: Trump ally, convicted of lying to Congress about his attempts to contact WikiLeaks after the website released damaging emails about Hillary Clinton, Trump’s 2016 election rival. Paul Manafort : Former Trump campaign chairman, convicted of financial fraud, alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, and conspiring to obstruct the investigation.

: Former Trump campaign chairman, convicted of financial fraud, alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, and conspiring to obstruct the investigation. Charles Kushner: Father of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, convicted of tax evasion and witness tampering, and recently nominated by Trump to be the U.S. Ambassador to France.

The full list of individuals pardoned by Trump can be found on the Department of Justice website here.

Who’s Requesting Pardons for Trump’s Second Term?

Some of the individuals requesting pardons for Trump’s second term include: