How Many Pardons Has President Joe Biden Issued? A Complete List

President Joe Biden has granted a pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, who was facing sentencing for two criminal cases. The decision marks an unprecedented reversal, as President Biden had previously—and repeatedly—promised not to use his executive authority to pardon his son or commute his sentence.

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter,” the 82-year-old stated on Sunday, Dec. 1. “I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice,” Biden added. “I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.”

Find out who else Biden has pardoned as his presidency nears its end.

What Is a Pardon?

A federal pardon is a power granted to the president of the United States under Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution. This clemency power allows the president to pardon all federal criminal offenses, except those related to impeachment.

Acts of clemency encompass amnesty, reprieves, commutations, and pardons—the most extensive form of relief. A full pardon absolves the individual from punishment and reinstates their civil rights, such as the right to vote, run for office, and serve on a jury.

How Many Pardons Has Biden Issued?

Including his son, Biden has pardoned 25 individuals and commuted 132 sentences during his presidency, according to data from the Justice Department.

Who Did Biden Pardon?

Biden has granted clemency to many individuals, including entire groups. In 2022, he took executive action to pardon more than 6,500 people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal and D.C. laws, a measure he expanded in 2023. Earlier this year, he also issued a blanket pardon for LGBTQ+ service members discharged from the military due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

As for Hunter, the 54-year-old was facing potential years in federal prison on multiple charges related to gun possession and tax fraud, but he received a full and unconditional pardon.

The full list of individuals pardoned by Biden can be found on the Department of Justice website here.

How Many Pardons Did Trump Issue in His First Term?

During his four years in the White House, from January 20, 2017, to January 20, 2021, Trump issued a total of 237 acts of clemency, which included 143 pardons and 94 commutations.

Who Did Trump Pardon?

Some of Trump’s most high-profile pardons include:

Steve Bannon : Trump’s former chief strategist, who managed the final months of his 2016 presidential campaign. Bannon was indicted in August along with three others on charges of wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

: Trump’s former chief strategist, who managed the final months of his 2016 presidential campaign. Bannon was indicted in August along with three others on charges of wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. Lil Wayne : The rapper, convicted on firearms charges, had his sentence commuted by Trump.

: The rapper, convicted on firearms charges, had his sentence commuted by Trump. Kodak Black : The rapper, serving time for weapons charges, had his sentence commuted by Trump.

: The rapper, serving time for weapons charges, had his sentence commuted by Trump. Michael Flynn : Former National Security Adviser, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian official.

: Former National Security Adviser, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian official. George Papadopoulos : Former Trump campaign adviser, convicted of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian intermediaries before the 2016 election.

: Former Trump campaign adviser, convicted of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian intermediaries before the 2016 election. Roger Stone : Trump ally, convicted of lying to Congress about his attempts to contact WikiLeaks after the website released damaging emails about Hillary Clinton, Trump’s 2016 election rival.

: Trump ally, convicted of lying to Congress about his attempts to contact WikiLeaks after the website released damaging emails about Hillary Clinton, Trump’s 2016 election rival. Paul Manafort : Former Trump campaign chairman, convicted of financial fraud, alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, and conspiring to obstruct the investigation.

: Former Trump campaign chairman, convicted of financial fraud, alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, and conspiring to obstruct the investigation. Charles Kushner: Father of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, convicted of tax evasion and witness tampering, and recently nominated by Trump to be the U.S. Ambassador to France.

The full list of individuals pardoned by Trump can be found on the Department of Justice website here.