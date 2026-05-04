Why Is Whitney Leavitt Leaving ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’?

Image Credit: Disney

Whitney Leavitt, best known for starring in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, is following her dreams and leaving the reality TV world. The Hulu personality confirmed that she is leaving the series after four seasons during her final performance as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.

Fans of SLOMW noticed that her exit comes amid a time of turmoil for the cast amid Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen‘s domestic violence investigation.

Below, Hollywood Life breaks down what we know about Whitney’s departure from the show and her future in show business.

When Was Whitney Leavitt on Dancing With the Stars?

Whitney competed on Dancing With the Stars during season 34. She was partnered with pro Mark Ballas, and they finished in sixth place.

During a March 2026 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Whitney reflected on the fanfare she received while on the ABC series. While admitting that she was afraid of the “narrative” connected to SLOWM, Whitney said she was “surprised” by how many viewers cheered her on.

“That narrative just gave me an insecurity going to a different platform, because I felt like I didn’t have that community that was rooting for me,” she admitted, before adding, “And boy was I surprised, because I definitely did, and I still do.”

Why Is Whitney Leavitt Leaving SLOMW?

Whitney had previously told THR that she was “figuring out” how much longer she’d be on SLOMW to focus on her blossoming acting career.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without [The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives]. But it feels like it’s time to challenge myself in other ways and fulfill these dreams and passions that I’ve been trying to get even before the show,” she explained, before noting, “Well, I’m figuring it out in real time. We’re figuring it out together, but it feels like that’s the trajectory of where it’s going. But again, I wouldn’t be where I am without it, but it feels like it’s time to challenge myself in other ways and fulfill these dreams and passions that I’ve been trying to get even before the show.”

Adding that she’s “always been a performer,” Whitney pointed out that SLOMW was the springboard to her career in the spotlight.

“People don’t know that before this happened, I was still auditioning,” she said. “I moved to California, I was taking acting classes; Margie Haber, Groundlings, Lesly Kahn, like, I did everything. … I always saw myself acting.”

In the end, Whitney emphasized that the reason she’d leave the reality TV series is that she wanted to keep “climbing” the “ladder” of show business.