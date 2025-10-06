Why Did Ego Nwodim Leave ‘SNL’? Her Exit Explained

Image Credit: NBC

The 2025 Saturday Night Live cast shakeup stirred quite a debate online as new featured players joined the show. Among the most shocking exits came from Ego Nwodim, who was a fan-favorite for seven seasons on the NBC sketch comedy series. So, why did Ego leave SNL?

Here, Hollywood Life explains everything we know about Ego’s departure from SNL and more about the season 51 cast.

Who Is in the SNL Season 51 Cast?

The following are the current cast members on SNL:

Main Players:

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Marcello Hernández

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Bowen Yang

Featured Players:

Tommy Brennan

Jeremy Culhane

Ben Marshall

Ashley Padilla

Kam Patterson

Veronika Slowikowska

Jane Wickline

Why Did Several SNL Cast Members Leave After Season 50?

Each cast member had a different reason for their exit. Some left on their own accord, while others implied they were fired. Based on Emil’s statement, it sounded like he was let go from the show.

“I won’t be returning to SNL next year,” Emil wrote on Instagram in August 2025. “It was a gut punch of a call to get, but I’m so grateful for my time there.”

Why Did Ego Nwodim Leave SNL After 7 Seasons?

Ego said left SNL because it was a “stepping stone” in her career, and she wanted to move on.

“There’s so much I want to do, and SNL is always meant to be a stepping stone,” the comedian said at the September 2025 Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City, according to Today.

Ego left the show weeks before its season 51 premiere. In a statement she posted to Instagram, the former cast member wrote, “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to [creator] Lorne [Michaels] for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship. Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always.”

Where Is Ego Nwodim Going After SNL?

Ego is excited to start the new chapter of her career, noting that she might tap into directing and writing “in a different capacity.”

“There’s so many ideas that I need to have time to create, and I’m looking forward to doing that,” she said in September 2025, per Today. “So, directing, more writing in a different capacity. Very excited. It’s an exciting thing.”