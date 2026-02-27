Who Won ‘The Traitors’ Season 4? See the Winner of the 2026 Season

Image Credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock

After weeks of deception, shifting alliances and shocking banishments inside the Scottish Highlands castle, The Traitors Season 4 narrowed down to its final five: Rob Rausch, Maura Higgins, Eric Nam, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. With trust hanging by a thread and the prize pot on the line, the remaining contestants faced one last roundtable that would determine who was faithful — and who had been deceiving them all along. The Feb. 26, 2026 finale delivered a dramatic end to the season. Here’s everything to know about the Season 4 winner and the high-stakes conclusion.

How Can I Watch The Traitors Season 4 Finale?

The Traitors Season 4 finale—along with the reunion and full season—is available to stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States. New episodes of the series typically dropped on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT throughout the season, with the finale airing on Feb. 26, 2026. Viewers can watch the entire season with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscription.

Who Won The Traitors Season 4?

Rob won The Traitors Season 4, taking home the entire $220,800 prize pot in the Feb. 26, 2026 finale. The season came down to a dramatic final two moment between Rob and Maura after the last banishment left them alone at the firepit. With the power to end the game or banish again, the pair chose to conclude the competition—prompting the final role reveal. That’s when Rob confessed the truth. “I am and I always have been a Traitor,” he told Maura. “I am so sorry, I am a Traitor. I’m serious.”

At the beginning of the season, he was secretly chosen as a Traitor alongside Candiace Dillard Bassett and Lisa Rinna, giving him early control of the game’s direction. As eliminations unfolded, Rob carefully maintained his cover while shaping alliances and steering suspicion elsewhere. He later brought Eric Nam into the Traitors’ ranks.

How Much Money Does the Winner of The Traitors Get?

The prize money on The Traitors depends on how much the cast earns during missions throughout the season. In Season 1, Cirie Fields won the full $250,000 prize pot. Season 2 winners Chris “C.T.” Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella split $208,100. In Season 3, Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey and Lord Ivar Mountbatten divided a $204,300 prize pot.

For Season 4, Rob claimed the entire $220,800 pot on his own.