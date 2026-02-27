Who Is Rob Rausch? 5 Things to Know About ‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Winner

Image Credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Rob Rausch went from reality TV heartthrob to strategic mastermind after winning The Traitors Season 4. Viewers first met him on Love Island USA, but it was inside the castle where he truly proved himself, outmaneuvering his fellow contestants to claim the prize.

With his Southern roots, unexpected career as a snake wrangler and growing social media presence, Rob has quickly become one of the franchise’s most talked-about winners. Here’s everything to know about him.

He Won The Traitors Season 4

Rob emerged as the sole winner of The Traitors Season 4, claiming the full $220,800 prize after a season of strategic deception and intense gameplay in the Scottish Highlands castle.

He was selected as one of the original Traitors alongside Candiace Dillard Bassett and Lisa Rinna, immediately placing him in a powerful but risky position. As the game progressed, Rob strategically navigated alliances and deception, later recruiting Eric Nam into the Traitors’ circle. His game wrapped with a shock revelation to Maura Higgins, whom he’d promised to split the money with, leaving her stunned and emotional.

He First Rose to Fame on Love Island USA

Before becoming a castle strategist, Rob first gained national attention as a reality TV personality on Love Island USA. He initially entered Season 5 via Casa Amor and later returned as a main cast member on Season 6, where his charm, flirtations and Southern persona made him a standout — even if romance didn’t quite stick.

He’s Originally From Alabama

Rob was born and raised in Florence, Alabama, on a large farm where he developed his rugged outdoors persona. He later attended the University of North Alabama before launching into reality TV and social-media fame.

He Works as a Snake Wrangler

Outside of television, Rob makes his living working with reptiles — particularly snakes — and has built a large online presence for his wildlife handling and educational videos. His skills with animals helped differentiate him from other contestants and endeared him to fans.

He Revealed He’s Currently in a Relationship

While much of Rob’s dating life has played out on reality TV, he confirmed during The Traitors Season 4 reunion that he is officially “taken.” Rob shared that he had been in a relationship for about two months at the time of filming the reunion, surprising fans who had continued speculating about his romantic status following the finale.