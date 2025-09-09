‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Cast: See Who’s Returning to the Villa

Image Credit: Art Streiber/Peacock

Thought the drama was already cast away to sea? Think again because season 2 of Love Island Games is approaching, and islanders from different countries will come together. From franchise in the USA, the UK, Australia, France, Germany and more — this season is about to be an enticing one. So, who’s in the cast this time around?

Love Island icon and comedian Iain Stirling is reprising his narrator role, while Maura Higgins will return to host Love Island Aftersun, and former islander Cely Vazquez will be back as the Social Ambassador.

When Does Season 2 of Love Island Games Premiere?

Season 2 of Love Island Games premieres on Tuesday, September 16, at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Who Is in the Love Island Games Season 2 Cast?

The games aren’t just for U.S. participants — they’re open to the other franchises too! After all, the UK version started the franchise, so how could they exclude them from this?

The islanders coming to play from Love Island USA are Andrea Carmona and Kendall Washington from season 6, Andreina Santos, Charlie Georgio and Christopher Seeley from season 7, Isaiah Campbell from season 4, Josh Goldstein from season 3 and Kay Kay Gray from season 5.

Other islanders re-entering the Villa are Garbi Denteh from season 4 of BE/NL, Lucinda Strafford from season 7 UK and season 5 AUS, Mert Okatan from seasons 2 and 3, BE/NL, Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr from season 1 MT, Solene Favreau from season 2 FR and Tyrique Hyde from season 10 UK.

When Do Love Island Games Episodes Come Out?

The premiere will be a two-hour episode, followed by weekly episodes from Thursdays through Tuesdays.

How Much Is the Prize Money for Love Island Games?

With multiple dramatic arrivals, game twists and cross-franchise tension between former Islanders from the U.S., U.K., France, Malta, Belgium and the Netherlands, contestants compete for both love and the $100,000 cash prize.