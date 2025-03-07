Who Won ‘Traitors’ Season 3? Find Out the Winner

Image Credit: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Season 3 of The Traitors has officially ended.

The Alan Cumming-hosted reality competition series continues to be a fan favorite, with five Emmy nominations and three wins, including Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program (Cumming) and Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

Find out more about this season of the show and which side—faithful or traitor—secured the prize money below.

How to Watch The Traitors

The Traitors season 3, including the Reunion episode hosted by Bravo’s Andy Cohen, is available on Peacock. The first episode of the this season premiered on January 9, 2025.

Who Was in the The Traitors Season 3 Cast?

The Traitors season 3 was highly anticipated because of its all-star cast featuring reality TV giants from Big Brother, Survivor, and the Real Housewives franchise, among others. This season’s participants include Sam Asghari, Tom Sandoval, Gabby Windey, Britney Haynes, Chrishell Stause, Bob Harper, Dolores Catania, Chanel Ayan, Dorinda Medley, Bob the Drag Queen, Carolyn Wiger, Ciara Miller, Dylan Efron, Danielle Reyes, Robyn Dixon, Wells Adams, Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Nikki Garcia, Jeremy Collins, and Tony Vlachos.

Who Won The Traitors Season 3?

As for the winners of Traitors season 3, the faithfuls prevailed.

At the start of episode 11, titled The Day of Reckoning Is Upon Us, Britney, Danielle, Gabby, Ivar, Dylan, and Dolores remained. The group successfully banished Danielle during the round table, but not without drama. Tensions ran high as Britney feared she would be the next to be voted off and began attempting to frame Dylan as the potential traitor. However, her plan ultimately failed, and she was voted off in the next round table.

When it came time to decide whether to end the game or banish another player at the Fire of Truth ceremony, the remaining participants chose to end it on the first go, leaving four faithfuls—Dylan, Ivar, Gabby, and Dolores—to share the total prize of $204,300.

The four winners of season 3 are the largest group of winners in the show’s three-season run. In season 1, “Survivor” legend Cirie Fields, as a traitor, won the entire prize pot of $250,000. Meanwhile, in season 2, “The Challenge” contestants Trishelle Cannatella and CT Tamburello, as faithfuls, split a total of $208,100.

Will There Be a Season 4 of The Traitors?

Yes! Peacock has officially renewed “The Traitors” for both Season 4 and Season 5, as reported by Deadline in August 2024. Fans can expect more drama, deception, and thrilling moments in the upcoming seasons.