‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Cast: List of the All Stars

Based on the popular UK series of the same name, The Traitors stateside has become a solid hit. Alan Cumming hosts the third season of the reality competition, which streams on Peacock. The first three episodes dropped on Thursday, January 9, and subsequent episodes can be viewed weekly at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The season finale and cast reunion wrap the season up on March 6, 2025. Without giving any spoilers, Cumming chose three contestants to be Traitors on last night’s premiere, while the remaining contestants were labeled “Faithful.” He hilariously described the competition, according to USA Today, as “sort of like ‘Lord of the Flies’ with Botox.”

In mid 2024, rumblings of an all-star cast for season 3 began to circulate. And by November, a lineup of 21 famous names had officially emerged, according to Peacock. Below, learn all about the all-star cast members of season 3.

Britney Haynes of ‘Big Brother’

Britney Haynes, 37, is best known for competing on two seasons of CBS smash reality hit Big Brother. She appeared on seasons 12 and 14, and also made an appearance on spinoff series Reindeer Games.

Chrishell Stause of ‘Selling Sunset’

Chrishell Stause, 43, is a bombshell beauty hailing from the cast of Netflix’s reality series Selling Sunset. According to Forbes, she’s also appeared in daytime dramas Days of Our Lives and All My Children.

Bob Harper of ‘The Biggest Loser’

Bob Harper, 59, began his run as host of USA Network’s The Biggest Loser in 2015.

Dolores Catania of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Dolores Catania, 54, is no stranger to reality TV drama. Since the seventh juicy season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she’s appeared as an official housewife on the Bravo mainstay.

Chanel Ayan of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’

The stunning Chanel Ayan, 46, has appeared on The Real Housewives of Dubai since 2022. She was previously known for being a model.

Dorinda Medley of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

Chanel and Dolores aren’t the only Bravolebrities to appear on The Traitors this season. The Real Housewives of New York City’s Dorinda Medley, 60, is also among the cast. She was previously part of the Bravo cast during seasons 7-12.

Bob The Drag Queen of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Bob the Drag Queen, 38, was the victor of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8. He also appeared as a co-host on HBO’s We’re Here.

Carolyn Wiger of ‘Survivor’

Carolyn Wiger, 37, honed her skills as a reality TV competitor on season 44 of Survivor in Fiji. She finished the season as a cool second runner up. “I do think I need to calm down a little bit, but I really don’t want to—I’m just too excited!” the reality star confessed during a promo video The Traitors. “I’m going to be me the entire time.”

Ciara Miller of ‘Summer House’

Ciara Miller, 39, is a cast member of Bravo’s Summer House. She joined during season 5.

Dylan Efron, Zac Efron’s Brother

Dylan Efron, 33, is the brother of Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron and has appeared with his sibling on Down to Earth With Zac Efron on Netflix. According to Us Weekly, he’s also worked as a production coordinator on movies including The Accountant and American Sniper.

Danielle Reyes of ‘Big Brother’

Danielle Reyes, 51, appeared on the third and seventh seasons of Big Brother and its spinoff Reindeer Games. She was a runner up in season 3 of Big Brother.

Gabby Windey of ‘The Bachelorette’

Gabby Windey, 34, was a runner up on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars in 2023. Prior to that, she starred alongside Rachel Recchia in The Bachelorette in 2022.

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband

Sam Asghari, 30, has worked as an actor and model. But it was his gig on Britney Spears‘ 2016 music video for “Slumber Party” that would ultimately put him on the map. The former couple married in a lavish, drama-laden ceremony in 2022 and divorced in 2023.

Robyn Dixon of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac

Robyn Dixon, 44, famously appeared on The Real Housewives of Potomac for eight seasons before leaving, later saying she was “fired.”

Tom Sandoval of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Tom Sandoval, 41, is a longtime cast member of Vanderpump Rules. But it was the infamous cheating scandal involving Raquel Leviss and Tom’s former girlfriend Ariana Madix that made him a household name.

Wells Adams of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Wells Adams, 40, is famous for appearing as the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise and a contestant on The Bachelorette. He’s also known for his marriage to Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland.

Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano of ‘Survivor’

Rob Mariano, 49, also known as “Boston Rob,” is a Survivor staple. He appeared as a cast member on three seasons and won Survivor: Redemption Island back in 2011.

Tony Vlachos of ‘Survivor’

Tony Vlachos, 51, is one of only two Survivor contestants in the reality hit’s history to win two seasons.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, British Royal

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, 61, is best known for being a British royal. He is the second cousin of King Charles III.

Nikki Garcia, Former Professional WWE Wrestler

Nikki Garcia, 41, was part of the Bella Twins of WWE wrestling before retiring in 2018. She also hosted USA Network game show Barmageddon.

Jeremy Collins of ‘Survivor’

Jeremy Collins, 45, won Survivor: Cambodia. He appeared on two additional seasons of the show, as well.