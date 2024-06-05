‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Cast Revealed: Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause, Sam Asghari and More to Compete

Peacock has faith that their latest casting announcement is going to make some noise. On Wednesday, June 5, the streaming service announced the celebrity contestants competing on season 3 of The Traitors.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari are just some of the familiar faces set to travel to a Scottish castle and battle it out to be the last “Faithful” or “Traitor” standing.

Similar to previous seasons, many Bravo stars will be given the opportunity to play the game, including Real Housewives of New York City’s Dorinda Medley, Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Dolores Catania, Real Housewives of Potomac’s Robyn Dixon, Real Housewives of Dubai’s Chanel Ayan and Summer House’s Ciara Miller.

Representing Big Brother, past houseguests including Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes will focus less on becoming head of household and more on sniffing out the traitors.

From Survivor, veterans such as Carolyn Wiger, Jeremy Collins, Tony Vlachos and Boston Rob Mariano will test their physical and mental strength on The Traitors.

Rounding out this season’s cast include Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams and Gabby Windey, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Bob the Drag Queen, Dylan Efron, The Biggest Loser’s Bob Harper, former professional wrestler Nikki Garcia and British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten.

“Well there you have it, dearies,” host Alan Cumming said on the Today show after sharing the cast for the first time. “This is sure to be the most treacherous season yet.”

When The Traitors US version first kicked off in 2023, Big Brother and Survivor fan-favorite Cirie Fields went home with the top prize of $250,000 after serving as a traitor. In season 2, however, faithfuls and The Challenge vets Chris “CT” Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella both came out on top splitting the cash prize.

When asked to share her advice for future contestants, Trishelle, 44, advised players to take notes and don’t let anyone make fun of you for it.

“They actually become useful as the game progresses,” she told Peacock in April. “It’s ok to find a traitor and stay close to them for protection. Keep things to yourself until you can find one or two people you can trust. Don’t be intimidated to speak up at the roundtable if you believe it will help your game.”

A premiere date for season 3 of The Traitors has yet to be announced, but fans can watch old episodes streaming now on Peacock.