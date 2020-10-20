Yosef Aborady: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Who’s Causing Major Drama

On the very first night of ‘The Bachelorette’, Yosef Aborady was at the center of some drama when he was called out by another contestant on the show.

During The Bachelorette premiere, Yosef Aborady was called out by another contestant, Tyler C., who accused him of shooting his shot with other women on Instagram before coming on the show. As viewers know, filming on Clare Crawley’s season was postponed due to the coronavirus, and Tyler claimed that Yosef was sliding into girls’ DMs in the months between his casting and when production actually (finally) began. He confronted Yosef with this information during the premiere, and tensions rose between them.

In order to get ahead of the possible drama, Yosef brought Tyler’s accusations to Clare himself. She sat them both down together and tried to set the record straight, but wound up getting frustrated by the back and forth. In the end, though, Clare decided to keep Yosef around, rather than eliminating him based on Tyler’s claims. Here’s more to know about Yosef:

1. He’s been married before. Yosef, who is now 30 years old, first got married when he was just 24. He and his wife eventually split, and she got re-married in February. Yosef is admittedly happy for his ex, but he’s ready to follow in her footsteps and find love again himself now that he’s on The Bachelorette.

2. He has a daughter. During his first marriage, Yosef also had a daughter named Zara, who is now four years old. he and his ex have an amicable co-parenting relationship, according to his ABC bio. However, he’s still looking for the ideal stepmother for his little girl.

3. He’s going to be part of more drama this season. When host Chris Harrison announced The Bachelorette cast, he hinted that Yosef was going to be one of this season’s villains. “He doesn’t why away from controversy this season,” Chris admitted. “If there’s something on Yosef’s mind, he’s going to say it. He has zero filter. He doesn’t mind who he says it in front of and he doesn’t mind who he stirs the pot with — and I mean anybody.

4. He lives and works in Alabama. Yosef has a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of South Alabama Mitchell College of Business. His last job was as a Territory Manager at Northfield Medical in Mobile Alabama, where he worked from 2018 until July 2020, according to LinkedIn.

5. He’s been catfished before. Unfortunately, Yosef hasn’t always had the most luck in the romance department. He even revealed that he was ‘catfished’ by someone who was faking their persona on a dating app one time!