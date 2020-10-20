Breaking News
‘The Bachelorette’: Dale Admits He Could See Himself ‘Falling In Love’ With Clare

The connection between Dale and Clare was taken to a whole new level on the Oct. 20 episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ and she became even more invested in him after some alone time.

Clare Crawley declared that she thought she “met [her] husband” when Dale Moss stepped out of the limo during The Bachelorette premiere, and her feelings only intensified during the Oct. 20 episode. Clare invited Dale on the first group date of the week because she simply couldn’t wait any longer to see him. The date required the men to speak their love language to Clare, and Dale had her swooning with his speech.

“I think it goes without saying that I couldn’t be more excited to be here for each and every moment of this,” he told her. “For me, I can’t even remember how to find love, and when I saw your energy and your spirit, you really made me feel comfortable committing to that. And I’m committed to giving you everything I have — physically, emotionally. I trust you. I’m here for every bit of it. I don’t care who’s watching.”

dale moss clare crawley
Dale Moss recites a love message to Clare on ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC)

During the evening portion of the date, Clare admittedly grew frustrated when none of the men stepped up to pull her aside for a chat. When she expressed these feelings, Dale was the first guy to jump in to try and make it right. He immediately pulled Clare aside and put her at ease. “I hated that Clare felt that she didn’t matter and someone didn’t fight for her,” he explained. “That bothered me.”

Clare admitted to Dale that he “scared her” because of how strongly she was already feeling for him. “I want you to know how much, even this early on, I totally have feelings for you,” she said. Luckily, it was mutual. “I feel the same way, I’m not going to lie,” he replied. “I would never say the things I say if I didn’t mean them. To say I have strong feelings for you? Hell yeah! There’s no denying it. I’m not going to shy away from it.”

dale moss clare cralwey
Dale Moss and Clare Crawley kiss during night one of ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC)
In a confessional, he expressed these feelings even further. “Clare’s someone I could see myself falling in love with,” Dale revealed. “She knows I have feelings for her and I know she has feelings for me I wanted her to know….there’s no time you need to waste with anyone else because I got you.”
Unfortunately, it was several days before Clare and Dale saw each other again at the next cocktail party, but the obvious connection was still there. Dale told Clare that his feelings went beyond just attraction. “There’s a deep connection,” he admitted. “I really want you to know ho much I trust you and I’m not afraid to be myself or to talk in detail and in depth. In every other relationship when I needed someone the most, I felt like I was left high and dry.”
clare crawley dale moss
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss on one of their dates. (ABC)
This was something that Clare could relate to, and she got emotional as she opened up about how lonely she’s been in the past. Most recently, she dealt with those feelings in quarantine, as she had to watch her mom struggle with Alzheimer’s and dementia and had no one to share the pain with. “It was such an alone feeling,” she explained. “There’s nights where I’m, like, struggling really bad and I’m like….I just want somebody to take a little bit of the weight of the world off my shoulders.”
Dale said all the right things, and they ended the night with a kiss. It was clear that there were fireworks going off in Clare’s mind. “When Dale stepped out of the limo, I said I felt like I met my husband, and ever since, I’ve been able to see such a deeper, more intimate side of Dale,” she concluded. “With Dale…it’s just crazy, unexplainable chemistry that, while it’s so fresh and new, but I feel like I’ve known him for years. I still can’t put words to it. I feel like what’s happened with Dale and I is just magical. These are my dreams coming true.”