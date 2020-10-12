‘The Bachelorette’: What Happened To All The Show’s Final Couples Ahead Of The Season 16 Premiere

‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 premieres Oct. 13. Over the past 15 seasons, many of the final ‘Bachelorette’ couples have stayed together, while others have found love elsewhere.

The Bachelorette’s first season aired back in 2003. The Bachelor spinoff has allowed fans to follow the journeys of 15 incredible women so far. Clare Crawley, 39, is the season 16 Bachelorette, and she’s ready to find her soulmate.

So, who is still together from the past 15 seasons of The Bachelorette? The Bachelorette has a decent track record of couples who’ve stood the test of time. Get an update on what’s happened to the final couples below.

Trista Rehn & Ryan Sutter (Season 1)

Trista, 47, and Ryan Sutter, 46, set the bar high in the very first season of The Bachelorette in 2003. The couple found love on the show and married months later in a TV wedding. Trista and Ryan got their happily ever after. They now have two kids: Max and Blakesley.

Meredith Phillips & Ian McKee (Season 2)

Meredith Phillips, 46, and Ian McKee got engaged at the end of her season in 2004. However, they broke up in Feb. 2005. Meredith went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Michael Broady.

Jen Schefft & Jerry Ferris (Season 3)

Jen Schefft, 44, ended up turning down both of her final two men. Jerry Ferris was the last guy standing during the live final rose ceremony, but Jen rejected his proposal when he popped the question. Jen married businessman Joe Waterman in 2009. They have two daughters.

DeAnna Pappas & Jesse Csincsak (Season 4)

DeAnna Pappas, 38, and Jesse Csincsak, 38, got engaged at the end of season 4. They were set to be married in May 2009, but they broke up in Nov. 2008. DeAnna has since married Stephen Stagliano. They have two kids: Addison and Austin. As for Jesse, he’s married to Ann Lueders, a former Bachelor contestant. They have three children.

Jillian Harris & Ed Swiderski (Season 5)

Jillian Harris, 40, was engaged to Ed Swiderski, 41, by the end of her season of The Bachelorette. A year after the show had ended, Jillian and Ed had broken up. The Love It or List It Vancouver host is currently engaged to former pro snowboarder Justin Pasutto. They have two kids: Leo and Annie. Jillian and Justin were set to get married in summer 2020, but they postponed their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ed married Good Day Chicago host Natalie Bomke in 2015.

Ali Fedotowsky & Roberto Martinez (Season 6)

Ali Fedotowsky, 36, and Roberto Martinez, 47, got engaged at the end of season 6. However, they broke up less than a year after the season ended. Ali is now married to TV and radio host Kevin Manno. They have a daughter, Molly, and a son, Riley.

Ashley Hebert & JP Rosenbaum (Season 7)

Ashley Hebert, 35, accepted JP Rosenbaum’s proposal when he popped the question in the season 7 finale. They married in Dec. 2012, and their wedding was aired as a TV special. Ashley and JP have two kids together named Fordham and Essex.

Emily Maynard & Jef Holm (Season 8)

While Emily Maynard, 34, and Jef Holm, 36, got engaged during the season 8 finale, it wasn’t meant to be for them. They broke up just a few months after getting engaged. Emily is now married to Tyler Johnson. They have three sons together: Jennings Tyler, Gibson Kyle, and Gatlin Avery. Emily has a daughter, Ricki, from a previous relationship.

Desiree Hartsock & Chris Siegfried (Season 9)

Desiree Hartsock, 34, and Chris Siegfried, 34, found love on The Bachelorette. Desiree accepted Chris’ proposal during the 2013 finale. They were married in 2015 and have two sons together, Asher and Zander.

Andi Dorfman & Josh Murray (Season 10)

Andi Dorfman, 33, and Josh Murray, 36, got engaged during the season 10 finale. They broke up a few months later. Josh went on Bachelor In Paradise and got engaged to Amanda Stanton. They broke up in 2017. Andi wrote a book titled It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Never After and talked about her experience as the Bachelorette.

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth (Season 11)

Kaitlyn Bristowe, 35, got engaged to Shawn Booth, 33, during the season 11 finale. They announced in Nov. 2018 that they had split up after three years of being together. Kaitlyn is now dating Jason Tartick, 31, one of Becca Kufrin’s contestants.

JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers (Season 12)

JoJo Fletcher, 29, happily accepted Jordan Rodgers’ proposal during the season 12 finale in 2016. They were supposed to get married on June 13, 2020, but their wedding was pushed back until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple also stars in the CNBC series Cash Pad together.

Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo (Season 13)

Rachel Lindsay, 35, and Bryan Abasolo, 40, got engaged during the season 13 finale in 2017. They married on Aug. 24, 2019. Rachel gave an update on her baby plans with Bryan to HollywoodLife in June 2020. “I know so many people who are pregnant, just got pregnant or [are] about to have children,” she told HollywoodLife. “It doesn’t seem to affect them, so sooner than later… But the plan was this summer we were going to, you know, [to] start trying. So we’ll see.”

Becca Kufrin & Garrett Ygrigoyen (Season 14)

Becca Kufrin, 30, accepted Garrett Yrigoyen’s proposal during the season 14 finale. They broke up in Aug. 2020.

Hannah Brown & Jed Wyatt (Season 15)

Hannah Brown, 26, accepted Jed Wyatt’s proposal during the season 15 finale. However, she called off the engagement after learning that Jed still had a girlfriend while he was on the show. Hannah remains close with her runner-up Tyler Cameron, 27.