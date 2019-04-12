Kaitlyn Bristowe Details Racy 1st Hookup With Jason Tartick & Raves Over His Skills In Bed

Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed every dirty detail about hooking up with her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, for the first time on her latest podcast episode.

Kaitlyn Bristowe did not hold back when talking about her love life with Jason Tartick. The former Bachelorette star, 33, described their first hookup on her podcast, Off the Vine, and didn’t leave out a single dirty detail. Let’s just say that things got totally wild, and Kaitlyn was all for it. In fact, she decided that her boyfriend, 30, was the guy for her halfway through! “We’ve talked and we’ve texted and there’s this built-up tension, and the first time we actually felt romantic towards each other … We meet up, and it’s hot and heavy,” she said on the April 11 episode of Off the Vine. They hit a little snag, though, when she found out she started her period. Rather than calling off the whole thing, Jason was all for continuing to get with Kaitlyn.

“I was on my period. This is a natural thing for women. We don’t have to act like it’s weird. We all get our periods. Doesn’t have to be a weird thing that we all ignore,” Kaitlyn said. “So I was like, ‘Yo, let’s just dry hump.’ So we did. Literally I have pants on. Like, we were fully clothed.” Here’s where things get a little TMI. Actually, who are we kidding — what happened next was majorly TMI. Don’t say we didn’t warn you! “In five minutes, he picked my nose and gave me an orgasm,” she revealed. “So yeah, it was good. I mean, dry humping will get you if it’s been a while. Then he looks at me after and goes, ‘Aw, you’ve got a booger.’ And then he picked my nose, and I was like, ‘We’re it. This is happening.’” For what it’s worth, Kaitlyn said that Jason gave her “the best orgasm of [her] life.” He’s a keeper!

You can listen to the full episode of Off the Vine HERE… if you dare. Kaitlyn confirmed her relationship with Jason in January after they flirted on social media for months. The couple met when he, funnily enough, appeared on her podcast following his departure from season 14 of The Bachelorette (Becca Kufrin‘s season). So, technically they both found love on the reality show… just offscreen! Kaitlyn was previously engaged to Shawn Booth, a contestant on her season of the show, but they ended their engagement in November 2018. The split was amicable.