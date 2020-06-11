Rachel Lindsay Admits She & Husband Bryan Have ‘Talked’ About Trying To Start A Family This Summer

Rachel Lindsay revealed exciting details about her ideal timeline for welcoming kids with Bryan Abasolo on HollywoodLife’s podcast! She also explained how they’re adjusting those plans amid a pandemic.

Rachel Lindsay, 35, and Bryan Abasolo, 40, can’t wait to move onto the next chapter of their love story, which started on The Bachelorette: kids! The question is when, which Rachel answered during an EXCLUSIVE interview for the June 10 episode of HollywoodLife’s podcast. “We had talked about starting [a family] this summer. We were like, ‘OK, let’s officially start this summer,” Rachel revealed, adding that this conversation happened about “six months ago” — so, in the fall of 2019. But a worldwide pandemic delayed these family plans.

“I’ve been one of those people who’s really been anal about it [COVID-19],” Rachel admitted. The Bachelor Nation star didn’t want to take risks as a lethal virus threatened the world, but she admitted to loosening up after she “protested.” Rachel and Bryan stepped outside in Miami — with masks on — to protest on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement earlier in June.

Even though Rachel took a stand against police brutality and racial injustice by heading outside, the former attorney is still mindful of the coronavirus as she and her husband rework the timeline for their baby plans. “So once COVID kind of happened, we’re just kind of like, ‘Let’s just wait and see…how this all pans out,'” Rachel revealed. But she doesn’t want to wait too long.

“I know so many people who are pregnant, just got pregnant or [are] about to have children. It doesn’t seem to affect them, so sooner than later,” Rachel admitted, in regards to when she and Bryan will try to start a family. “But the plan was this summer we were going to, you know, [to] start trying. So we’ll see.”

Rachel is gearing up for many changes in her life. Not only is she preparing to become a first-time mom in the foreseeable future, the ABC star is also playing an invaluable role in making the Bachelor franchise more inclusive. Rachel also revealed during HollywoodLife’s podcast that Bachelor producers reached out to her after she called out the franchise for being “white-washed,” which you can learn more about here. Rachel was the first ever Black woman to become a Bachelorette lead after her season aired in 2017, and has remained the only woman of color to lead a season of the dating show since its premiere in 2003.