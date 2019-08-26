‘Bachelorette’s JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Get Engaged For A Second Time – See Her New Ring

Talk about doubling-down! With ‘no cameras’ around, Jordan Rodgers got down on one knee for the second time, and ‘re-proposed’ to the ‘love of his life,’ JoJo Fletcher!

“Wow… ok excuse the novel I’m about to write. I thought we were just wedding venue searching this weekend, but BOY WAS I WRONG.” JoJo Fletcher, 28, posted to Instagram on Aug. 25. The Bachelorette star posed alongside her fiancé (and the man she gave her final rose to on season 12 of the reality dating competition) Jordan Rodgers, 30. Oh, there was also a third in that IG post: the massive ring now on JoJo’s finger! “Yesterday, Jordan asked me to marry him… again!! I didn’t see it coming nor ever expected it… I can’t put into words how much it meant to me [Jordan] … but I think you know by now from me balling hysterically and totally blacking out. The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me.”

“I can’t wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for,” JoJo said. Jordan shared a different picture to his Instagram while explaining the motivation behind popping the question for a second time. “I love [JoJo] with all my heart!! I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama…just us. Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY! So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again.”

“This time it was simple: Joelle is the love of my life, she is my rock, she is the funniest, strongest, and sweetest person I have ever known,” Jordan added. “The first time around, I fell in love with a lot of what you all love about JoJo. But this time around, I got on one knee and vowed to honor and protect her heart, which is the greatest part of her. She loves her family, her friends, me, and complete strangers with the most pure love a human can give. And THAT is what I love most about her most. How she treats people, how she loves people, and how she makes me a better man.

“I just cried,” Kaitlyn Bristowe, 34, the Bachelorette on Season 11, commented on JoJo’s IG post. “This is amazing. Makes me so happy for you guys. … Genuinely admire your relationship. Congratulations, cuties.” Former Bachelor alum Becca Tilley, said she “Love y’all so much!!!!!! This makes me so happy!” Stassi Schroeder, 31, of Vanderpump Rules, also congratulated the couple on their second engagement. “I’m so into this,” she wrote.

As for the Neil Lane ring that Jordan gave JoJo on The Bachelorette, she revealed its fate on her Instagram Stories, according to Us Weekly. “We still have that ring, and we’re going to keep it,” she said, hinting that it might be repurposed or “passed down.” She also added that she’s “really excited to plan a wedding,” while admitting that they still haven’t locked down a venue. They’re reportedly planning to tie the knot in 2020, and it’ll take place in Jordan’s home state of California.