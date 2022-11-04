Steve Lacy: 5 Things To Know About ‘SNL’s Musical Guest This Week

Steve Lacy is the musical guest on the Nov. 5 episode of ‘Saturday Night Live.’

He’s a famous musician and is a member of the band The Internet.

He’s been nominated for two Grammys.

Steve is friends with Kanye West.

Steve Lacy is heading to Studio 8H! The 24-year-old singer/songwriter is the musical guest for the November 5 episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Amy Schumer. Steve will perform on the NBC sketch comedy series for the first time in his career. SNL viewers who aren’t familiar with Steve yet will definitely become big fans of his after he shows off his talents this weekend.

Steve is currently on tour to support his second studio album that features his first No. 1 hit “Bad Habit.” Steve is crushing it in the music industry at the moment and we can’t wait to see him dominate SNL. Keep reading to learn more about Steve!

1. Steve is in a band.

Steve gained fame as the guitarist in the alternative R&B band The Internet. His bandmates include vocalist Syd, keyboardist Matt Martians, bassist Patrick Paige II, and drummer Christopher Smith. The Internets formed in Los Angeles in 2011. They’ve released four studio albums including 2015’s Ego Death, which was nominated for a Grammy Award.

2. He’s co-written songs with huge stars.

Steve is credited with co-writing songs with other huge artists such as Solange Knowles, Chloe x Halle, and Kendrick Lamar. He memorably collaborated with Frank Ocean and Tyler the Creator on the 2017 song “911/Mr. Lonely.”

3. He was nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Steve’s debut studio album Apollo XXI earned a nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. He lost to Lizzo for her album Cuz I Love You. His first Grammy Award nomination in that same category was with The Internet in 2016, for their album Ego Death. They lost to The Weeknd for his album Beauty Behind the Madness.

4. He has a matching tattoo with Kanye West.

Steve, Kanye West, and Lil Uzi Vert all got a matching tattoo together in August 2022. The tattoo is on their arm and it says “We Here Forever Technically.” The trio showed off the ink in a photo taken by L.A.-based tattoo artist Mez Afram. Steve was part of Kanye’s Donda countdown livestream event in 2021, telling GQ that the experience “was cool, it was cool.” It’s unclear if Steve is still friends with Kanye after the rapper’s anti-semitic controversy.

5. He’s bisexual.

Steve came out as bisexual back in 2017. He confessed his sexuality on Tumblr and revealed that he’s open to romantic relationships with men, but not Black men. “I never viewed or saw myself doing anything sexual with my neighbors..i literally, like I said, see them as brothers,” Steve wrote, referring to other Black men. He went on to write, “I don’t dislike black people, I prefer to live here and be around poc bc I love black people, I’m just not attracted to black boys. that is it.”