Sara Haines Re-Joins ‘The View’ As A Co-Host: 5 Things You Need To Know

‘The View’ has a new look, sort of. Sara Haines is back as a co-host following the cancellation of ‘GMA’s 3rd hour, in which she served as a cohost alongside Michael Strahan and Keke Palmer. Learn more about Sara!

Sara Haines is back at her old stomping grounds, aka The View! She will rejoin the ABC daytime talk show as a full-time co-host for Season 24, our sister publication Variety reported on Friday, August 14. Sara is slated to fill the open View seat by Abby Huntsman, who departed in January. Here’s five quick facts about Sara, below.

1. Sara was previously a co-host on The View before moving to GMA. — She joined The View in the fall of 2016, and sat at the table for two seasons. In the summer of 2018, Sara left the show to host an extension of Good Morning America, GMA Day with Michael Strahan. The show was later retitled to Strahan & Sara in January of 2019. In August of that same year, the addition of a third co-host, Keke Palmer was announced — which led to a second name change being GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke. Earlier this year, GMA3 got cancelled, which left Sara open for another gig, hence returning to The View. She rejoins longtime hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, along with Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin. Before joining The View for the first time, Sara had guest-hosted on the show over 30 times.

2. She was initially hired by ABC News and Good Morning America in 2013. — She was an ABC News correspondent and Pop News anchor for the weekend editions of Good Morning America (GMA Weekends) since 2013.

3. Sara got her start as an NBC Page before joining the TODAY Show. — Her career started over at NBC in the network’s Page Program, before joining the TODAY Show in 2002. She was initially a production coordinator before becoming a contributing correspondent during the fourth hour of TODAY.

4. She went to college in Massachusetts. — The Newton, Iowa native graduated from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, with a Bachelor of Arts in government.

5. Sara’s a wife and mother of three. — She married attorney Max Shifrin in The Bahamas on November 22, 2014. Sara gave birth to their first child, a son named Alec Richard in March of 2016. The couple went on to welcome two more children: daughter Sandra Grace in December of 2017 and son Caleb Joseph in June 2019. The family currently resides in New York City.