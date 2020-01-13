Abby Huntsman Leaving ‘The View’ After 1.5 Years: Focusing On Dad’s Political Campaign

Abby Huntsman is saying goodbye to the Hot Topics table. The longtime ‘The View’ cohost announced that she’s leaving the talk show after 1.5 years to focus on getting her dad, John Huntsman, elected in Utah.

Abby Huntsman, 33, announced on January 13 that she’s leaving The View to focus on helping her father’s political campaign. Abby, once a Fox News Channel correspondent, served as a co-host on the longtime ABC talk show for 1.5 years, alongside Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain, her longtime best friend. Her departure comes after Abby’s father, Jon Huntsman, the former US ambassador to Russia, announced that he’s running for governor in Utah. Abby will be his campaign’s senior advisor. The View started off their January 13 episode with Abby’s announcement, as she thanked her co-hosts and viewers at home for “being on this journey” with her.

“This is always a hard thing to do, and especially at this table,” she started. “This is a special table, the most iconic show on television, and the smartest women I’ve ever worked with. But today, I say goodbye — something I thought a long time about. This panel is special, and I think will always go down as a very crucial time for this show. I’m so thankful for this show, but, as you know, my number one priority has always been my family. That’s something that you taught me, that your family and your happiness are always number one,” she said, gesturing to her co-hosts. “And I was asked months ago by dad, who is running for governor in Utah, to come help run his campaign. There’s no one I believe in more than my own dad right now to run for politics.

“I couldn’t be more excited to go help someone I love,” she continued. “It’s not often in life you get these moments. I never thought I’d be sitting here at this table. So, I just want to thank all of you. I love you, too. You guys are friends more than anything. I’m so thankful for this opportunity, and also very excited for the next chapter. “If The View taught me anything, it taught me how to fight. So whoever’s running against my dad, you better be ready,” she joked.

"Today, I'm saying goodbye."@HuntsmanAbby announces she is leaving @TheView to help run her father's campaign for governor of Utah: "It's not often in life that you get these moments to go fight for something that you are so passionate about." https://t.co/VTJUxjEuW6 pic.twitter.com/XsGahw3VPc — The View (@TheView) January 13, 2020

Abby’s last episode airs Friday, January 17. The View will not be replacing Abby for the time being, according to our sister site, Variety. Instead, they’ll have a rotating panel of co-hosts, much as they did after former co-host Sara Haines‘ departure in 2018. Abby noted that she may return to the show after the gubernatorial primary in June 2020, but nothing has been decided.