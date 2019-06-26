Sara Haines & Husband Max Shifrin Welcome Third Child — See Their Baby Boy

Sara Haines welcomed her 2nd boy, Caleb Joseph Shifrin on June 26! The ‘Strahan and Sara’ host and husband Max are already parents to daughter Sandra, 18 months and son, Alec, 3. And, their newest addition is too cute!

Sara Haines is a proud mom of three beautiful children! The Strahan and Sara co-host, 41, and her husband Max Shifrin welcomed their third child in the early hours of Wednesday, June 26, her rep confirmed to People, which obtained the first photos of the couple’s newborn son. Caleb Joseph Shifrin — who was named after Sara’s grandfather and brother — weighed in at 8 lbs., 15 oz.

“Max and I are riding the life high of meeting this new little guy and the heart we just grew as he joins Alec and Sandra,” Sara told the magazine. The host and Max’s baby boy joins their daughter Sandra Grace, 18 months, and son, Alec Richard, 3. — Congratulations to the family of five!