Who Is Playing Voldemort in the New ‘Harry Potter’ Series? Cast Updates

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The new HBO Harry Potter TV series is set for a December 2026 release. Featuring a brand-new cast, the show is a fresh take on the Wizarding World created by J.K. Rowling, and the cast has made headlines since they began production. Now that a trailer has been unveiled, many are wondering where “he who must not be named” is. More importantly, perhaps, fans are wondering who was cast to play Voldemort.

Hollywood Life has the latest updates on the casting choice of HBO’s new Voldemort here.

Who Is in the Harry Potter HBO Series Cast?

The central trio playing Harry, Hermione and Ron in HBO’s Harry Potter are Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout, respectively.

The rest of the main cast features the following actors and their corresponding roles:

John Lithgow — Albus Dumbledore

— Albus Dumbledore Janet McTeer — Minerva McGonagall

— Minerva McGonagall Paapa Essiedu — Severus Snape

— Severus Snape Nick Frost — Rubeus Hagrid

— Rubeus Hagrid Luke Thallon — Quirinus Quirrell

— Quirinus Quirrell Paul Whitehouse — Argus Filch

— Argus Filch Louise Brealey — Madam Hooch

— Madam Hooch Anton Lesser — Garrick Ollivander

Unfortunately, Essiedu has faced racism and scrutiny over his casting. During an interview with The Times, the British actor said facing death threats from social media users “really matters.”

“The reality is that if I look at Instagram, I will see somebody saying, ‘I’m going to come to your house and kill you,'” Essiedu said. “While I hope I’ll be okay, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job. Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I’m playing a wizard in Harry Potter. And I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me emotionally.”

Who Is Playing Voldemort in HBO’s New Harry Potter Series?

At the time of publication, Voldemort has not been cast yet. Cillian Murphy‘s name made the rounds on social media about a potential casting, but HBO boss Casey Bloys shut down all the casting rumors in a March 2026 interview with Variety.

“As a rule, I would say any rumors — don’t [believe them]. I don’t even know who we’re casting,” Bloys said, adding, “I really don’t! I would take everything you read with a grain of salt.”