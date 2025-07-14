Dominic McLaughlin: 5 Things About the New HBO ‘Harry Potter’ Star

Image Credit: Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Dominic McLaughlin may be a newcomer to Hollywood, but he’s already stepping into one of the most iconic roles of all time: Harry Potter. The young Scottish actor was officially cast as the Boy Who Lived in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter reboot series, set to bring J.K. Rowling’s beloved books to life over the course of a decade. He’ll be joined by Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director/executive producer Mark Mylod confirmed the casting in a statement, saying, “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron.” They also revealed that “tens of thousands of children” auditioned for the roles.

Find out everything you need to know about Dominic below!

How Old Is Dominic McLaughlin?

Dominic is 11 years old, the same age Harry Potter is in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Daniel Radcliffe was also 11 when he was cast in the original film.

Where Is Dominic McLaughlin From?

Dominic is Scottish, originally from the Greater Glasgow/Cambuslang area.

He Trains at Performance Academy Scotland

Dominic is a student at the Performance Academy Scotland, which publicly celebrated his casting after the news broke.

In an Instagram post, the school shared their excitement, writing, “If we could cast a spell to see our brilliant performer Dominic on screen sooner… we absolutely would! 🪄 Dominic has officially stepped onto set — filming is now underway!”

The caption continued, “First-years, step forward. The HBO Original Harry Potter series has begun production. 🎬⚡”

Dominic McLaughlin’s Movie and TV Roles

Before landing the role of Harry Potter, Dominic appeared in the Sky film Grow alongside Nick Frost, had a part in the BBC fantasy series Gifted, and performed in Macbeth opposite Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh.

Is Dominic McLaughlin on Social Media?

As of now, Dominic is not active on Instagram, TikTok, or other public-facing social media platforms.