Arabella Stanton: 5 Things to Know About the Actress Playing Hermione

Image Credit: HBO

HBO found its Hermione Granger! Out of thousands of young actors who auditioned for the network’s upcoming Harry Potter television series, actress Arabella Stanton was chosen to take on the intelligent and fierce, young witch. Originated by Emma Watson in the film series, the TV show version of Hermione is expected to embrace her personality but with a few differences.

Series showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod released a statement announcing Arabella’s casting. It read, “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.”

Hollywood Life has gathered five facts about Arabella below as we wait to see her performance as the latest version of Hermione.

Arabella Stanton Is From Britain

Per Forbes, Arabella comes from Britain — like most of the original cast of Harry Potter.

Arabella Stanton’s Age

According to Forbes, Arabella is currently 11 years old, two years older than Emma was when she was cast in the role for the film franchise.

Arabella Stanton Played Matilda on West End

Arabella got her first big break in playing Matilda in the West End production of Matilda: The Musical. Additionally, Arabella played the narrator Control in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production Starlight Express at Wembley Park Theatre in England.

Arabella Has a Parent-Managed Instagram Account

According to an unverified Instagram account, Arabella is an actor and a singer. The account indicates that it is managed by Arabella’s parents.

In one post from the account, Arabella reflected on her time playing Matilda on stage. The caption pointed out that she was just 9 years old when she landed the role.

“Some reflections on the last year … I started auditioning for Matilda the Musical the week after my 9th birthday and feel so lucky and honoured to have spent the age of 9 being able to play Matilda Wormwood at the Cambridge Theatre, London for the Royal Shakespeare Company (and at Buckingham Palace for an extra special performance at the BBC 500 Words Final),” the caption reads. “Being able to play the part of Matilda as my West End debut has been incredible .. dreams really can come true!”

Arabella Stanton Is Represented by Two Agencies

Per the unverified Instagram account that appears to belong to Arabella, she is repped by Olivia Bell Management and Public Eye Communications, both of whom congratulated the starlet on social media when she was cast in the Harry Potter series.