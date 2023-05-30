Olga Korotyayeva: Everything To Know About The Actress, 42, Dating Sean Penn

Olga Korotyayeva is an actress.

Her biggest roles were in 2021’s Blast and 2017’s Banking District.

She was spotted having dinner with Sean Penn in 2023, two years after his divorce from Leila George.

Has Sean Penn moved on from his 2021 split from Leila George? Over the weekend, Sean, 62, was spotted having dinner with Olga Korotyayeva at Nobu in Malibu. Sean, dressed in a suit and tie, joined Olga, 43, for a date at the famed Japanese restaurant. Daily Mail, who published the photos of the date, reported that “it’s not known how long” these two have been seeing each other. The publication also noted that “they did not show any public display of affection at Nobu” but that they did leave in the same car together, “suggesting they were on a date.”

This high-profile dinner came after Sean attended the Cannes Film Festival and after Robin Wright clarified that she and Sean were not back together. The exes share two adult children, and they were spotted together at LAX in January. It was the first time the two were seen together in years, prompting speculation of a reconciliation. However, Robin said they were just “friends” and that they will “always gonna be family, whether we’re together or apart, you know? And I think that’s beautiful, and I wish that for everybody.”

With that said, here’s what we know about Sean Penn’s dinner date.

Olga Korotyayeva Is An Actress.

Not much is publicly known about Olga. Her IMDB profile lists her recent acting roles. Her most recent was 2021’s Blast, a Vanya Peirani-Vignes-directed film about a “female bomb disposal expert who gets trapped in her car with two children and an anti-tank mine planted under the vehicle. She and her boyfriend will only have one chance to defuse the bomb and 30 minutes to do so.”

She Has a Few Acting Roles Under Her Belt.

Beyond her role in Blast, she has a few other listed roles on IMDB. She appeared in an episode of Myster Mocky présente, two episodes of Banking District, and in La vérité si je mens! 3. The nature of these projects indicates she knows French.

She Is Not Active On Social Media.

An Instagram profile attributed to @korotyayeva was set to private following the publication of the photos. The bio included two heart emojis – one blue, one yellow – indicating the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

She Sparked Rumors Of A Romance With Sean Penn In May 2023.

Towards the end of May 2023, Olga was thrust into the spotlight when she was spotted alongside Sean Penn at Nobu in Malibu. It was Sean’s first high-profile romance since his divorce from Leila George in 2021. Sean and Leila – who is 32 years younger than him – were only married for one year. Laila, the daughter of Vincent D’Onofrio and Greta Scacchi, married Sean in August 2020 after four years of dating.