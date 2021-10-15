Sean Penn’s Wife Leila George Files For Divorce After Only 1 Year Of Marriage

Sean Penn and Leila George are reportedly no more. The actor’s wife has filed for divorce after a year of marriage, according to a new report.

Sean Penn and Leila George have reportedly called it quits. The Australian-American actress, 29, filed for divorce from her actor husband, 61, at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, Oct. 15 after one year of marriage, according to TMZ. HollywoodLife has reached out to Sean’s rep for comment, but did not hear back.

It is unclear what led to the separation, but Sean and Leila, the daughter of actors Vincent D’Onofrio and Greta Scacchi, wed in August 2020 after four years of dating. The reported split marks Sean’s third divorce. The Academy Award winner was previously married to Madonna between 1985 and 1989 and Robin Wright between 1996 to 2010.

Sean and Leila do not share any children together. The actor shares daughter Dylan Frances, 30, and son Hopper Jack, 28, with ex-wife Robin. As for Leila, the union to the Milk actor marked her first marriage. The duo had a Zoom wedding amid COVID-19 lockdown, as revealed by Sean during his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in August 2020.

“We did a COVID wedding,” he told host Seth Meyers at the time. “By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house [with] my two children and her brother. And we did it that way.” A month before the wedding, Sean appeared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in June and said his partner “knows me better than I do.”

The admission came after the actor acknowledged that he could be “difficult” to work with. “I am aware that I can be a difficult person to like from afar often,” he said. “I sometimes think I have a great love affair with humanity, but not too good about humans. . . I will say that I’m a person who feels them and expresses them energetically [and] that has misled people to think that I think it’s all about me.”

He added of Leila, “I think that the energy you’re talking about would be with a lady named Leila George. She knows me better than I do on this level. That doesn’t mean that I agree with her perceptions, but I certainly find them fascinating.”