Sean Penn’s Kids Dylan, 30, & Hopper, 27, Make Rare Appearance With Him At Cannes — Photos

Sean Penn and his kids
Shutterstock
Author-activist Sean Penn poses for a portrait in New York to promote his novel "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff Sean Penn Portrait Session, New York, USA - 27 Mar 2018
Sean Penn Sean Penn Hosts 10th Anniversary Gala Benefiting CORE, Inside, The Wiltern, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jan 2020
Sean Penn 32nd Annual Cinematheque Award honoring Bradley Cooper, Show, Los Angeles, USA
Sean Penn 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
It’s a family affair! Sean Penn was joined by his daughter Dylan and son Hopper at Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of ‘Flag Day’ — a new film that stars Sean and his kids.

Sean Penn, 60, had two special companions by his side at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, July 10. Sean’s daughter Dylan Penn, 30, and son Hopper Penn, 27, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Robin Wright, joined the Oscar-winning actor on the red carpet for the premiere of his new drama film Flag Day. Sean directs and stars in the film as John Vogel, a con man and bank robber. Dylan makes her feature film debut in the movie as Johns’ daughter, Jennifer Vogel, while Hopper plays her estranged sibling, Nick Vogel. The film arrives in theaters on Aug. 13 and also stars Katheryn Winnick, Eddie Marsan and Josh Brolin.

Sean Penn with daughter Dylan and son Hopper
Shutterstock

Sean and his kids looked so happy together on the red carpet. The Milk actor was dressed in a fancy black suit and tie. Meanwhile, Dylan stunned in a black dress and creative belt, while Hopper looked dapper in a black suit with a bow tie. Dylan also shared photos of the family together at the star-studded event to Instagram. “Last night was a dream. thank you to everyone who made this possible! I am forever grateful,” the actress and model wrote.

Sean Penn with his kids
Shutterstock

Sean was married to Robin, 55, from 1996 to 2010. They welcomed Dylan on Apr. 13, 1999 and Hopper on Aug. 6, 1993. After his split from Robin, Sean dated Charlize Theron from 2013 to 2015. The following year, he started a relationship with 29-year-old Australian actress Leila George, whom he married on July 30, 2020. And before all that, he was married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989. Talk about a whirlwind love life!

Sean rarely speaks about his children publicly. However, he did share in a Aug. 4 interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers that Dylan and Hopper attended his intimate wedding to Leila a few days prior. “We did a COVID wedding,” Sean shared. “By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.”