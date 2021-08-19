Sean Penn’s Daughter Dylan Rocks LBD & Looks Just Like Mom Robin Wright — Photo

Dylan Penn stepped out with her famous dad Sean in a little black dress in New York this week — and looked so much like mom Robin Wright.

Sean Penn stepped out with daughter Dylan in New York on Thursday, Aug. 19 — and his offspring, 30, looked like the spitting image of her mother Robin Wright. The veteran actor, 61, and his daughter were spotted on their way to film an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert ahead of the release of their new film Flag Day. While her dad opted for a dapper suit, Dylan rocked a little black dress.

Dylan finished the look with black pointed heels and an elegant top bun. Her famous dad followed close behind in his blue suit and a face mask. Dylan is one of Sean’s two children with Robin, whom he was previously married to between 1996 and 2010. The two also share son Hopper, 28, together, who also stars opposite his dad and sister in the upcoming drama film Flag Day, out August 20.

Sean, who also directed the film based on a true story, and Dylan lead the film that fittingly follows the dynamics of father-daughter duo John and Jennifer whose tight bond is compromised when Jennifer discovers that her father is one of most notorious counterfeiters in history. Hopper appropriately stars as a family member of the duo. Katheryn Winnick, Josh Brolin, and Regina King also star in the film.

Flag Day marks the first movie that Dylan has starred in with her father. Last week, the father-daughter duo recalled to Variety the “intensity” of working together at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles. “Rarely have I ever had an actor’s face dominate what I was reading on the first read of the script, and Dylan’s face was imprinted on it by page 30,” Sean told the outlet.

Dylan added, “The intensity was what I expected, but the playfulness of working with him as a director and as a co-star was really surprising and a relief at the same time.” She continued, “Playing off of him as another actor is really easy because he gives you a lot to work with.” Sean revealed that he and his daughter infused parts of their dynamic as father-daughter into the otherwise serious roles.

“We have parallels in the humor of their dynamic and in the flaws — in particular, myself as a father,” the actor said. “In the end, what was the most common was that I love my kids until the end of the earth, and I believe that John Vogel did too in his own messed up way.”