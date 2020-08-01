Sean Penn, 59, & Girlfriend Leila George, 28, Wed After Almost 4 Years Together

Sean Penn is off the market! The actor tied the knot to GF Leila George according to a new IG post by one of the couple’s close friends.

Sean Penn, 59, has tied the knot to his girlfriend Leila George, 28! The happy news was confirmed by the couple’s friend Irena Medavoy — who is the wife of Black Swan producer Mike Medavoy — via Instagram on Friday, July 31. “We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married. We love you,” Irena began her caption, including several cute photos of Sean and Leila over the years. In the first, the couple are all smiles attending Leila’s “Meet Me in Australia” fundraiser for the Los Angeles Zoo on Mar. 9, just before quarantine.

“Thank you for being like family a son to mike we are over the moon to find your soul mate true partner @coreresponse,” Irena continued, tagging Sean’s not-for-profit organization CORE Response, which has recently dedicated millions of dollars to fighting COVID-19 and ensuring people can get tested for the deadly virus. “True love that also changes the world for better,” Irena added.

“You are meant to be together,” she continued, signing off, “God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penn’s #marriage.” In the second image, Irena appeared to reveal a beautiful blue sapphire stone ring with a gold band on Leila’s hand, and a matching gold band on Sean. Leila — who is an actress — and Sean have been dating since 2016. Notably, the Sydney, Australia native is the daughter of actor Vincent D’Onofrio, 61.

The marriage marks the third for Sean, who was married to Madonna, 61, from 1985 – 1989, and to Robin Wright, 54, from 1996 – 2010. The 59-year-old shares daughter Dylan, 29, and son Hopper, 26, with Robin, both of whom were born before their 1996 nuptials. The Mystic River actor also dated Charlize Theron, 44, from 2013 – 2015, just before he linked up with stunning Leila.

Recently, Sean opened up about the “the gal” in his life — meaning Leila — to Howard Stern. “I think the interview you’re talking about would be a lady named Leila George, she knows me better than I do on this level, that doesn’t mean I agree with her perceptions but I certainly find them fascinating…. She’s the gal in my life,” he spilled on The Howard Stern Show back in June. “Am I difficult? Yeah I think so. I will say I’m a person who feels and expresses energetically, I’ve misled people into thinking it’s all about me,” he also said.