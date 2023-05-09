Sean Penn’s Kids: Meet His 2 Children With Robin Wright

Sean Penn is best known as a longtime actor.

He has two children.

Sean is no longer married.

Sean’s son was recently spotted getting cozy with actress Rosanna Arquette’s daughter.

Sean Penn, 62, has been in many iconic and memorable films over the years, including Mystic River, Milk, and I Am Sam, but he’s also a doting father. The actor shares two children, including Dylan, 32, and Hopper, 29, with his now ex-wife Robin Wright, 57, and they have made pretty impressive lives for themselves. Although they still lead semi-private lives some of the time, Sean has proudly talked about them in interviews and has had them join him for industry events once in a while.

Find out more about Dylan and Hopper below.

Dylan Frances Penn

Dylan is Sean and Robin’s oldest child and only daughter. She was born on Apr. 13, 1991, two years after Sean and Robin started dating. After growing up in Marin County, CA, Dylan spent one semester at the University of Southern California and lived in New York City for a period of time. She worked as a waitress pizza delivery driver, and a freelance screenplay editor before she started modeling and acting.

One of Dylan’s first modeling jobs was for Gap ads in 2013, and then she made various appearances in big magazines such as GQ, W, and Elle. In 2014, she also posed partially nude for photographer Tony Duran and that same year, she was featured on Maxim‘s Hot 100 list. Her hard work led her to make appearances at Milan Fashion Week.

Dylan’s acting career started with the 2015 horror movie, Condemned. She went on to play roles in various features, including Elvis & Nixon. She also appeared in the music video for Nick Jonas‘ song “Chains.” Dylan’s Instagram page shows off many memorable moments from her busy life and adorable photos and videos of dogs.

Hopper Penn

Hopper is Sean and Robin’s youngest child and only son. He was born on Aug. 6, 1993, two years before Sean and Robin separated (they later got back together and were married from 1996 until 2010). Hopper, who is reportedly named after legendary actor Dennis Hopper, was almost 17 when his parents worked out a private agreement about custody and spousal support. Like his dad, Hopper went on to become an actor and producer.

Some of Hopper’s first acting projects were in short films from 2011 – 2015, according to IMDB. He went on to play roles in films such as Between Worlds and Signs of Love. In addition to his career, Hopper has previously opened up about his past struggles with an addiction to crystal meth. He was arrested for drug possession in 2018 and went to rehab. “I went to rehab because I woke up in a hospital, and my dad was like, ‘Rehab? Or bus bench?’” He previously told ES Magazine. “Thank God I got out of that because that was the worst time in my life.”

In May 2023, Hopper made headlines with his personal life when he was photographed kissing actress Rosanna Arquette‘s daughter Zoe Sidel in Rome, Italy. The two lovebirds recently filmed their 2022 film Signs of Love, which is most likely how their connection started.