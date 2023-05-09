Sean Penn’s Lookalike Son Hopper, 29, Spotted Kissing Rosanna Arquette’s Daughter Zoe Sidel, 28: Photos

Sean Penn‘s son and Rosanna Arquette‘s daughter are in love! Hopper Penn, 29, and Zoe Sidel, 28, were recently seen kissing and holding hands as they enjoyed an intimate lunch date in Rome, Italy. The duo are co-stars in their 2022 movie Signs of Love. The film also stars Rosanna, 63, and Hopper’s sister Dylan Penn, 32. Hopper and Zoe seemed to confirm their romance by not shying away from the PDA on their lunch date. They laughed and kissed during their meal, before they held hands to go shopping in the Italian capital.

Hopper, who is Sean’s only son with his ex Robin Wright, wore a white graphic T-shirt with khaki pants, sneakers, and a blue baseball cap. He had a grey cardigan over his shoulder and held a red shopping bag in his hand. Zoe, whose father is Rosanna’s ex-husband, restauranteur John Sidel, wore a black and blue shirt and a multi-colored patterned skirt. She had a crossbody bag around her waist and put her auburn-colored hair in an updo.

Now that he’s dating Zoe, Hopper seems to have overcome his past struggles. He was arrested for drug possession in 2018 and battled an addiction to crystal meth. “I went to rehab because I woke up in a hospital, and my dad was like, ‘Rehab? Or bus bench?’” Hopper previously told ES Magazine. “Thank God I got out of that because that was the worst time in my life.”

Hopper has followed in his parents’ footsteps and made his acting debut in 2015. He appeared in the 2021 film Flag Day, with both his dad and his sister. Hopper was also in the movie Puppy Love with Rosanna, before they worked together again, with Zoe, in Signs of Love. Hopper and Zoe clearly bonded on the set of their movie, which premiered at the Rome Film Festival in October.