Sean Penn Steps Out With Gorgeous Daughter Dylan, 30, For Special Screening Of Their Movie ‘Flag Day’

Sean Penn and his actress daughter Dylan Penn were spotted holding hands and walking into a special Los Angeles screening of their new film, ‘Flag Day’ as they showed off stylish outfits.

Sean Penn, 60, brought along his look-alike daughter Dylan Penn, 30, to one of the latest screenings of their brand new film, Flag Day, on Aug. 7. The actor and actress were photographed outside the Los Feliz 3 theater in Los Angeles, CA before going in to see the feature and they showed off their bond by sweetly holding hands and keeping each other close as they passed by onlookers. He wore a fashionable black nylon jacket over a black shirt and jeans, and she donned a pretty long black floral patterned dress with spaghetti straps.

They also both wore face masks to stay safe during the pleasant occasion. The I Am Sam star chose a graphic choice while Dylan went with a solid black one. They both looked down at one point while making their way inside the building and appeared to be relaxed and happy to be there.

Before the recent L.A. screening, Flag Day premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in July and its official U.S. release date is Aug. 20. The movie, which Sean also directed, plays the role of John Vogel, a dad who charms his daughter Jennifer, who is played as an adult by Dylan, until drama ensues when it’s revealed John is one of the most notorious counterfeiters in U.S. history. Jennifer must then try to live her life while dealing with the crimes of her father.

Sean and Dylan also attended the premiere of the film at Cannes along with his son and her brother, Hopper Penn, 28. The family posed for photos on the red carpet while dressed to impress in classy fashion choices, including a suit and tie for Sean, an asymmetrical black dress with a statement belt for Dylan, and a tuxedo for Hopper. Sean shares Dylan and Hopper with his ex Robin Wright, but is now married to Leila George, 29.

In addition to professional photos being released, Dylan shared photos from Cannes to her Instagram page. “Last night was a dream 🥰 thank you to everyone who made this possible! I am forever grateful,” she wrote in the caption.