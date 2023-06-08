Sean Penn, 62, Kisses New Girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva, 43, on Romantic Italian Vacation: Photo

Sean Penn and Olga Korotyayeva were seen getting hot and heavy in Italy as their romance continues to bloom. In a phot you can see below, the Oscar winning actor, 62, looked so in love while pulling her close for a deep kiss among the crowds. He wore a black t shirt reading “Life Rolls On,” a dark camo ball cap, and jeans with white sneakers as he affectionately loved on the Blast actress, 43. Olga wore a breezy white tank top and jeans and white sneakers and accessorized with a classic black handbag and stylish sunglasses for the outing. She wore her mid-length brunette hair straight around her shoulders and finished off the look with a wide black belt.

The outing comes over a week after his Malibu dinner date at Nobu with the actress over Memorial Day weekend, touching off rumors about the state of his love life. Sean’s much younger ex-wife Leila George, 31, filed for divorce from the Mystic River actor after only a year of marriage in October of 2021. The rumor mill went into overdrive when the outspoken activist was seen traveling with his ex-wife (and mother of his two children,) Robin Wright in January of 2023.

However, it was innocuous enough, and Robin later clarified that they’re simply friends and coparents. “To be friends with the father of your children… I mean, it’s a gift because we know divorce with children is one of the most difficult things in life,” she explained to E! News back in February. “We’re always gonna be family, whether we’re together or apart, you know? And I think that’s beautiful, and I wish that for everybody.”

As for Leila, Sean admitted in April of 2022 that he was still in love with his gorgeous ex wife. “There’s a woman who I’m so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now, because I f–ked up the marriage,” he told with The Hollywood Authentic at the time. “We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy.”

Sean was also famously married to pop icon Madonna from 1985-1989.