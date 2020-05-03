Nicolle Wallace: 5 Things About MSNBC Reporter Donald Trump Called A ‘3rd Rate Lapdog’

Donald Trump unleashed a vicious personal attack on former White House Communications Director, Nicolle Wallace, who now anchors ‘Deadline: White House’ on MSNBC.

MSNBC reporter Nicolle Wallace, who hosts the political program Deadline: White House faced President Donald Trump‘s ire when he went on a brutal rant, calling her a “3rd rate lap dog”. The cable news anchor defended former Vice President Joe Biden in a segment on May 1, and in response, Trump directed a string of insults at her, MSNBC and its parent company, Comcast, which he misspelled as Concast. “She was thrown off The View like a dog, Zero T.V. Personas. Now Wallace is a 3rd rate lapdog for Fake News MSDNC (Concast). Doesn’t have what it takes!” the POTUS tweeted on May 2. Here are 5 things to know about Nicolle.

1. Her commentary about the assault allegation leveled against Joe Biden led to Trump’s Twitter attack. During a May 1 panel discussion on MSNBC about Joe’s interview on the network earlier that morning, Nicolle said, “Having once been a member of the Republican party, the right isn’t running an intellectually honest operation to get to the bottom of whether Tara Reade was victimized. The right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden.” Conservative author and Fox News host Mark Levin criticized Nicolle for accusing the right of trying to “smear” Joe Biden. Trump then responded to Mark’s tweet with his own attack on the cable news anchor.

2. Nicolle has worked in The White House. She previously served as the White House Communications Director for George W. Bush and was a senior advisor for John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign. She served as “a voice for more openness with reporters” according to reports in The Washington Post, and former colleagues described her as having been “very persuasive in the halls of the West Wing.”

3. She is a staunch critic of the Trump administration. Despite her political affiliations with the Republican Party in the past, Nicolle has been one of the Trump administration’s strongest critics since he took office in 2016.

4. She was a co-host on The View. In 2014, it was announced that Nicolle would join the team alongside fellow newcomer Rose Perez. She made her debut on the premiere of the show’s 18th season, and left the series at the end of season 18.

5. Nicolle is a frequent contributor on many MSNBC programs. Along with her position as the anchor of Deadline: White House, which she has held since 2017, Nicolle also contributes to, and guest hosts programs like The 11th Hour With Brian Williams, Morning Joe, and The Today Show.