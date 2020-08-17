Nicolle Wallace Reveals The Real Reason Why She Was Fired From ‘The View’ & Why It Felt ‘Personal’

Nicolle Wallace said that being fired from ‘The View’ in 2015 ‘felt personal’ and was ‘like being broken up with’, in a new interview.

Nicolle Wallace, 48, is looking back to the time she was fired from The View in 2015 and revealed what she learned about the process, in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times. The current MSNBC host explained that the job was her first taste of being in the entertainment industry and when she was let go, she realized a lot about how it all works. “Being fired from a TV show where you think you’re kind of baring your soul feels personal because it is,” she told the outlet. “I think what I didn’t understand is: It really was a casting, and it was a casting they didn’t like.”

Nicolle was on the show for one season and was known for representing her views as a Republican with the other hosts at the time, including Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie Perez and Rosie O’Donnell. She admitted that although she “loved” being a part of the award-winning show, she did have some tension with some of her co-hosts. “I sought to make peace with Rosie O’Donnell and Rosie Perez,” she said. “I had such a special friendship with Whoopi Goldberg.”

She also opened up about how Whoopi was the first person she heard say that President Donald Trump was going to win the presidential election in Nov. 2015. “The first human being who I have ever heard say out loud, in the summer of 2015 — ‘[Trump] is going to be a president, guys,’” she said about Whoopi. “I remember whipping my head around and looking at her.”

Flash forward to five years after Trump indeed won the election and Nicolle is now covering his administration daily on her show Deadline: White House. She went on to say that her past work with politicians, which includes the role of communications director for George W. Bush and an advisor for John McCain, has given her insight into how to do her job now and why she’s perceived in certain ways.

“I try to remember when these stories were written about my administration. And I think most of my sources, because of the nature of the presidency in which I worked, are former national security officials,” she explained. “But I never kind of sit on TV and try to just talk about the world from the viewpoint of a former Bush or McCain Republican, ever. And I wouldn’t obviously as someone covering the [Joe] Biden administration.”