Who Is Maggie Baugh? 5 Things About the Music Starlet Who Sang ‘The Fighter’ With Keith Urban

Maggie Baugh is enjoying her ready rise to fame, which can be attributed to years of dedication. Playing in dive bars, festivals and even upscale award ceremonies such as the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry has given the Tennessee native a chance to shine. And lately, her performances alongside country music icon Keith Urban have gained traction online, especially since his divorce from Nicole Kidman has stirred up speculation among fans.

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Maggie and her career!

Maggie Baugh Is From Florida & Lives in Nashville

According to her website, Maggie is from Florida and currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, a.k.a “Music City” to countless country artists who got their start there.

Maggie Baugh Is a TikTok Star

With a social media savvy, Maggie climbed her way up to TikTok fame. With more than 300,000 followers and 4 million likes on her account, Maggie used the platform to share her “Finish the Lick” series, which helped her showcase her impressive instrumental skills.

Maggie Baugh Plays Multiple Instruments, Including Guitar & Violin

In addition to guitar, Maggie is also an avid violin player. On her social media accounts, Maggie has proven how talented she is on stage by rocking out to different hits.

During a September 2025 interview with The Hamilton Country Reporter, Maggie said she’s been playing violin since 6 years old and started singing when she was 12.

“I started going to Nashville when I was 13 and started songwriting around the same age,” she told the newspaper. “I put out my very first record when I was 13 years old. I’m actually from south Florida, and it’s a festival season all year round in south Florida, so I toured a lot there.”

Maggie Baugh Has Performed for Multiple Celebrities

Maggie’s website points out that she’s performed on stages for multiple celebrities, including Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

Maggie Baugh Is on a 2025 Tour With Keith Urban

Maggie is currently on tour with Keith, and she’s shared multiple videos of their on-stage performances to social media. In one September 2025 Instagram post, she included a clip of her and Keith rocking out to his song, “The Fighter,” which TMZ reported was written about his estranged wife, Nicole. However, during his duet with Maggie, Keith changed the lyrics to include her name.

“When they try to get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player,” Keith was heard singing.

Maggie captioned her post, “Did he just say that.”