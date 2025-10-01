How Old Is Maggie Baugh? Keith Urban Guitarist’s Age Now

Image Credit: Getty Images for CMT

Maggie Baugh has been on the rise in country music for years. While she’s a multi-talented musician and performer in other genres, country has become her staple, and fans can’t get enough of her — especially since she began traveling with Keith Urban for various gigs as his guitarist and violinist.

Since Keith’s divorce from Nicole Kidman is making headlines, public interest has spiked about the Aussie-American singer’s inner circle. Maggie has shared numerous videos of her and Keith rocking out together on her social media accounts, and one Instagram post has garnered widespread attention.

Maggie’s Instagram video in question featured her and Keith singing his song “The Fighter.” During that performance, Keith switched a song lyric from, “When they’re trying get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter” to “When they try to get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.”

“Did he just say that,” Maggie captioned the post.

Below, learn more about Maggie, including her age.

Who Is Maggie Baugh?

Maggie is a hard-working musician and singer. Per her website and social media accounts, the south Florida-born artist has traveled around the world to perform for fans.

During a September 2025 interview with The Hamilton Country Reporter, Maggie revealed she’s been playing violin since 6 years old, and she started writing songs when she was 13.

“I started going to Nashville when I was 13 and started songwriting around the same age,” she told the newspaper. “I put out my very first record when I was 13 years old. I’m actually from south Florida, and it’s a festival season all year round in south Florida, so I toured a lot there.”

Maggie is also touring with Keith as a musician, delivering electric guitar and violin performances alongside the “You’ll Think of Me” artist.

How Old Is Maggie Baugh?

Maggie is currently 25 years old, according to multiple outlets.

Where Is Maggie Baugh From?

Maggie was born in Florida but currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, a haven for rising country music artists to pursue their passion.