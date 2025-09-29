Are Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Getting a Divorce? Why They Separated After 19 Years

Image Credit: WireImage

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been separated since the beginning of the summer, multiple outlets reported in September 2025. The shocking news came 19 years after the couple married in 2006 in what fans believed was the start of their forever. Neither the actress nor the Aussie country music singer has filed for divorce yet, but will they?

Hollywood Life breaks down what we know so far about Nicole and Keith’s shocking breakup here.

Did Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Divorce?

No, at the time of publication, neither Nicole nor Keith has filed for divorce. It also wasn’t immediately clear if the estranged spouses plan on divorcing, but they’ve reportedly been separated for a few months.

Why Did Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Break Up?

Multiple outlets reported that Nicole did not want her and Keith’s marriage to crumble. A source told People that the Eyes Wide Shut actress’ sister Antonia “has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” adding that Nicole “didn’t want this [breakup].”

“She has been fighting to save the marriage,” the insider claimed.

In a similar report, a source told Page Six that Nicole “was trying to save things” between her and Keith and that she “did not want the separation.” Entertainment Tonight doubled down on this, reporting that Nicole is “devastated and didn’t want this to happen.”

TMZ, who was the first to report the news, reported that Keith and Nicole have been living apart since the beginning of the summer.

The last time that Nicole and Keith were spotted out together was in June 2025 at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in Tennessee. That month, Nicole shared a black-and-white Instagram photo of her and Keith in honor of their wedding anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary, baby,” the Big Little Lies alum captioned her post, while Keith commented with a red heart emoji.

Do Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Have Children?

Yes, Nicole and Keith share two kids together: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Nicole also shares kids Isabella Jane and Connor Cruise with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. The ex-spouses were married from 1990 to 2001.

At the time of publication, neither Nicole nor Keith has publicly addressed their separation.