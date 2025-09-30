Does Keith Urban Have a New Girlfriend Amid Nicole Kidman Divorce?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rumors are circulating around Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban now that their divorce is pending. Nineteen years after tying the knot, the former Hollywood power couple have split, and a new report claimed that Keith is already “involved” with a new woman. Since the estranged spouses have reportedly been separated all summer, does Keith have a new girlfriend or is it pure speculation?

Nicole and Keith were seen in public for the last time in June 2025 at the FIFA Club World Cup. That month, the Big Little Lies alum celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary by sharing a black-and-white photo of them together on Instagram.

“Happy anniversary, baby,” Nicole captioned her post, while her now-estranged husband commented with a red heart emoji.

Here’s what we know so far about Keith’s alleged romance amid his divorce from Nicole.

Does Keith Urban Have a New Girlfriend?

Several sources “connected” to Nicole told TMZ that the awareness over Keith’s alleged new fling is “all over Nashville,” adding that “all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it.”

Who Is Keith Urban’s Alleged Girlfriend?

The identity of Keith’s alleged girlfriend has not been verified. Since he has yet to publicly comment on the rumors, it’s unclear if the Aussie country music singer is romantically linked to anyone amid his divorce.

Why Are Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Getting a Divorce?

Neither Nicole nor Keith has publicly spoken out about their split, but multiple outlets reported that the Babygirl actress didn’t want their marriage to end. A precise reason for their split is still unclear.

Per People, Nicole’s sister Antonia “has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” adding that Nicole “didn’t want this [divorce]” and “has been fighting to save the marriage.”

Page Six doubled down on this by reporting that Nicole “was trying to save things” between her and Keith and that she “did not want the separation.” According to Entertainment Tonight, Nicole is “devastated and didn’t want this to happen.”