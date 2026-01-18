Who Is Karley Scott Collins? 5 Things About Keith Urban’s Rumored New Girlfriend

Image Credit: Getty Images

Karley Scott Collins has been in the entertainment industry since she was just a kid, but recently, her name has been circulating online for another reason. A report surfaced in January 2026 involving her and country music sensation Keith Urban, with a source claiming the two were dating and living together.

“I hear he [Keith] has someone, which is why the girls are publicly supporting Mom,” an insider told Daily Mail, referring to Keith’s divorce from ex-wife Nicole Kidman and their teen daughters, Sunday and Faith. “People think they are even living together. Look, teen girls love their dads, so there’s a reason they’re making it three against one.”

The insider continued that, since Keith and Nicole’s split, “you are seeing her and the girls all the time, on her social media and in other photos,” noting that Sunday and Faith have played a role in the Babygirl actress’ social media accounts. “They were with her in Paris and in Sydney. She posted pictures of them all taking part in a ‘turkey trot’ running race on Thanksgiving, which is really unusual, she’s generally more private than that.”

Learn about Karley, her career and her rumored relationship with Keith below.

Karley Was a Child Actor

Before her country music career took off, Karley was a child actor. She has several on-screen credits in Once Upon a Time, The Hottie & the Nottie and Amish Grace.

Karley Is 26 Years Old

Karley was born on December 14, 1999, making her 26 years old today.

Karley Is a Florida Native

Karley grew up in the small Florida town of Lake City. She eventually moved to Nashville to pursue her musical talent.

Karley Was Always a Fan of Keith Urban

Before working with Keith on his 2025 High and Alive World Tour as his opening act, Karley was a long-time fan. During a September 2025 interview with Raised Rowdy, Karley said she’d always listened to Keith’s music while growing up.

Karley Is Rumored to be Living With Keith Urban

Daily Mail reported in January 2026 that Karley is believed to be the woman that Keith is allegedly living with. However, neither she nor Keith has publicly commented on the rumors.