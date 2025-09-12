Who Is Liam Hemsworth Dating Now? Meet Gabriella Brooks & His Ex-Girlfriends

Image Credit: Getty Images for NGV

Liam Hemsworth has dated several amazing women over the years. His most famous relationship was his on-and-off romance with Miley Cyrus that culminated in their marriage and subsequent divorce. But Miley isn’t the only star who has romanced the Hunger Games actor. Liam is now engaged to his girlfriend of six years, Gabriella Brooks! Keep reading for a complete recap of Liam’s dating history and more on his engagement to Gabriella.

Miley Cyrus

Liam met Miley on the set of the 2009 movie The Last Song. As they co-starred in the film, they kindled a romance. The couple made their red carpet debut at the romance movie’s premiere, and they announced that they were engaged in January 2012, after a few breakups and reunions.

Despite their first engagement, the couple ended up splitting up again and they each had a run of relationships with other people. After a few years apart, the couple were seen spending time together at a 2016 music festival, and the following year, Miley dropped her hit song “Malibu,” which was inspired by Australian actor. By December 2018, the pair finally got married, six years after Liam first proposed.

miley cyrus and liam hemsworth got married finally and my heart is so happy for them 😍😭 pic.twitter.com/2YTMEq0jKL — brittany (@mogirlprobs) December 26, 2018

Unfortunately, the couple’s marriage was short-lived. After attending the 2019 Met Gala together, the pair revealed that they’d broken up by August of that year. After the split, Miley opened up about going through a public divorce on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

"What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That's okay, I can accept that," she said.

Liam and Miley finalized their divorce in January 2020.

Eliza Gonzalez

Following his 2013 split from Miley, Liam was seen kissing actress Eliza Gonzalez in Los Angeles. However, the romance was seemingly short-lived, as Liam and Eliza were never seen together in public again.

Nina Dobrev

In February 2014, Liam enjoyed a makeout session with Nina Dobrev at a bar in Atlanta, Georgia, where Liam was filming The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2, while Nina was working on The Vampire Diaries. “They were having a great time. They were definitely acting couple-y,” an eyewitness told Celebuzz about the pair’s rendezvous at the time.

“They stayed around two to three hours and Nina left before Liam, and as she was leaving they gave each other a good night kiss… she ran off into a car service with her friend,” the insider added. “The kisses were on the lips publicly outside of the bar… and it was three sensual kisses on the lips.”

Maddison Brown

Two months after filing for divorce from Miley in August 2019, Liam was seen holding hands with Dynasty star Maddison Brown. They walked around the West Village neighborhood in New York City before going to dinner at an Italian restaurant. However, the romance seemed to fizzle out shortly after.

Gabriella Brooks

Liam has been in a relationship with Australian model Gabriella Brooks since at least 2019. The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted meeting Liam’s parents for lunch in Byron Bay, Australia, on December 13, 2019. They were later spotted kissing on the beach in Jan. 2020. Later that year, sources close to Liam exclusively told Hollywood Life that Liam’s family loves Gabriella.

“Gabby has been living with Liam since quarantine started so his family has gotten very close to her, she’s totally one of them now,” a friend of the family’s said. “Liam is very happy with her and so is his family. They think Gabby is a great match for himand they’d love to see them eventually settle down together. They love that she’s from Australia, it just makes things really easy because they don’t have to worry about Liam moving away.”

In November 2022, Liam and Gabriella made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of his movie Poker Face in Sydney. Gabriella also joined Liam for the Extraction 2 premiere in New York on June 12, 2023. Aside from those outing, the couple has mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight. However, Gabriella did make a rare comment about her and Liam’s romance at the end of 2021.

“My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me,” she told the Daily Telegraph‘s Stellar Magazine, per Just Jared. “I completely understand [the interest in her relationship]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me.” She went on to say that Liam is “great” and that his family is “the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.”

In September 2025, Gabriella confirmed that she and Liam were engaged after six years of dating.