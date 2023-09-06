Miley Cyrus Reveals When She Knew Her Marriage To Liam Hemsworth Would No Longer ‘Work’

Image Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus, 30, opened up about the difficult time in her life when she decided to end her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, 33, in a new part of her TikTok series, Used to Be Young. In the video, she first said the moment happened at Glastonbury Music Festival in June 2019. “Glastonbury was in June, which was when the decision had been made,” she shared.

“Me and Liam’s commitment to being married, of course came from a place of love first because we had been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could,” Miley continued. “The day of the [Glastonbury] show was the day I had decided it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship.”

The talented artist further talked about what she learned from the experience. “That was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first,” she explained. “I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me for that not to be the case — that the human comes first.”

Liam filed for divorce in Aug. 2019, several months after the Glastonbury performance. and the former lovebirds reached a settlement in early 2020. They first started dating back in 2010, after they first met on the set of the film Last Song. She has often spoken about her romance and split from Liam over the years, and the couple posed on various red carpets together at all kinds of events. Her long-term romance with him also influenced her music. In 2017, she released the song “Malibu,” which she confirmed was about Liam.