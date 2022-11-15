Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks Make Red Carpet Debut Together Amid Split Rumors

After his high-profile romance with Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth has kept his relationship with Gabriella Brooks mostly on the down low. So, when Liam, 32, and Gabriella, 26, attended the Sydney premiere of his new movie, Poker Face, on Tuesday (Nov. 15), it was a big deal. Not only was this event at the Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in the Australian capital a rare public outing for the two, but it marked their red carpet debut as a couple. It also puts to bed those rumors of a potential split that popped up in August. Clearly, the love is still going strong between the two.

For the event, Liam dressed sophisticatedly in a black suit and tie. He opted for a silver watch, a very smart accessory for his look. It was a good classic look, one that complemented his girlfriend’s outfit for the evening. Gabriella wore a golden, sleeveless dress. The near-sheer fabric played with the light and showed off her curves. She accessorized with a pair of similarly sparkly earrings, a few rings, and a bracelet on one wrist. Along with a pair of matching pumps, and she was golden from head to toe.

The rest of the cast was on hand for the premiere. The film’s star and director, Russell Crowe, walked the red carpet alongside his girlfriend, Britney Theriot. Liam’s sister-in-law and costar Elsa Pataky were there, as were Steve Bastoni and Daniel MacPherson.

Gabriella, a model, made a rare comment at the end of 2021 about her and Liam’s relationship. “My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me,” she told the Daily Telegraph‘s Stellar Magazine, per Just Jared. “I completely understand [the interest in her relationship]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me.” She went on to say that Liam is “great” and that his family is “the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.”

Her comments came around the same time that she attended the Hemsworth holiday vacation in December 2021. Liam, Gabriella, Luke Hemsworth, and Luke’s wife Samantha went skiing together, and Liam shared photos of their alpine adventures on his Instagram story. In a set of photos, Liam and Gabriella posed together, looking picturesque and so in love.