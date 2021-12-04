Chris Hemsworth’s Siblings: Everything To Know About His 2 Brothers

Chris Hemsworth is a Marvel icon and he has two brothers that are acting legends as well! Find out all about Luke and Liam here!

Although many fans only know Chris Hemsworth as the Marvel superhero Thor, the 38-year-old hunky star has had a legendary career in acting. Born in Melbourne, Australia, Chris began his meteoric rise to fame with the soap opera Neighbours. After moving to America, he landed a role in J.J. Abrams movie Star Trek and would go on to snag a part in the horror flick The Cabin in the Woods. Then he became a household name playing the God of Thunder in 2011’s Thor, The Avengers and all of their sequels.

Chris shares his successful Hollywood life with his wife Elsa Pataky, daughter India Rose, 8, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 7. The matinee idol is certainly at home with a brood of three, as he himself has two brothers. Keep reading to find out all about his older brother Luke and younger brother Liam right here!

Luke Hemsworth

Chris was born on August 11, 1983 in Melbourne. Just like his younger brother Chris, Luke got his acting career started on Neighbours with a 10-episode arc. The 41 year old would forge his own path in Australian television with roles in multiple shows over the past two decades. In 2017, he even portrayed a fictional version of Thor during a hilarious scene in Ragnarok. More recently, he can be seen playing Ashley Stubbs in HBO’s Westworld.

In 2012, Luke gave a bit of insight into growing up in the wilderness of Australia’s Phillip Island with his two siblings. “Yeah, the Hemsworth House of Horrors,” Luke joked during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “We’d wake up in the morning and literally say ‘See ya, mum,’ and just disappear into the bush. And I think as we got older, parents of kids we knew would gradually drop their kids off further and further away from our house.”

Luke has been married to his wife Samantha Hemsworth for over 15 years. They share daughters Holly, 12, Ella, 11, Harper Rose, 9, and Alexandre, 8

Liam Hemsworth

Liam was born on January 13, 1990. Following in his older brothers footsteps, Liam also got his start on the soap Neighbours. He played paraplegic athlete Josh Taylor for 25 episodes between 2007 and 2008. His breakthrough came when he landed the role of Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games franchise alongside Jennifer Lawrence. He also starred in Isn’t It Romantic and The Duel.

Liam even auditioned for Thor and got a call back before Chris did! “I came in kind of with a little, I guess, motivation and maybe frustration that my little brother had gotten further than me,” Chris told W magazine about his second audition. “It’s a little family, sibling rivalry sort of kicked up in me.”

The dashing star is currently dating model Gabriella Brooks. Their relationship comes after he married Miley Cyrus in 2018, only to divorce the following year. While he has no children of his own, Liam loves being an uncle to his brothers’ kids. He once joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he was such a fun uncle, he would “just let them do whatever they want — candy, loads of candy, have candy. Beer, if you want one, I’ll give you a beer.”