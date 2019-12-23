Biggest Movies Of The Decade: ‘The Avengers’ & More Perfect Flicks From The 2010s

From ‘The Avengers’ to… well, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ these 25 movies are by far the best and biggest of the decade. See if your favorite flick from the 2010s made the cut!

We can’t wrap up 2019 without rounding up the best films of the decade, now can we? The past 10 years have seen phenomenal films across all genres, from hilarious comedies, to powerful dramas, terrifying horrors (still not over A Quiet Place), and triumphant superhero films that even Martin Scorsese probably liked… or not. These are the best films, in our humble opinion, of the 2010s. Scroll through the gallery above to see them, and an explanation for each to show why we love them so much!

The past ten years saw the rise of superhero movies as a major, major force in entertainment. And frankly, even our society as a whole. The Marvel Cinematic Universe began in 2008 with Iron Man, but the MCU didn’t become an unstoppable machine until 2012’s The Avengers. We got to meet the characters who all had their standalone films (except Black Widow, that’s next decade) as they teamed up for that first fight as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Nothing could beat that, but the final film in the Avengers franchise, seven years later, was close. Avengers: Endgame saw three of our beloved heroes — Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow die to ensure the rest of the universe lived. Those 3+ hours sitting in the movie theater sobbing were well worth it.

The 2010s also saw the return of Star Wars. Ten years after the last film, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the Skywalker saga continued with the original trio and a new cast. Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a cinematic event, introducing a new generation to Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo. It gave them their own heroes to root for, too, in Finn, Rey, and Poe Dameron. After the shocking 2015 film, which showed the death of Han at the hands of his evil son, Kylo Ren, the series returned two years later. Star Wars: The Last Jedi gave Luke his moment to shine as a wizened, cynical Jedi master who reluctantly gets back in tune with the force. The decade has ended with the final film in the new trilogy, called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

To see more of our picks for the best movies of the decade, like Crazy Rich Asians, Toy Story 3, and Inception, scroll through the gallery above!