See Pics

Liam Hemsworth Cozies Up To GF Gabriella Brooks While Skiing On Christmas With His Family: Pics

RMBI/BACKGRID
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Liam Hemsworth and his new model girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, hang out outside of a Los Angeles gym and the couple pack on some passionate PDA. The two exchange a very passionate hug and a tender kiss outside of their ride. Pictured: Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Liam Hemsworth and his new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks seen leaving a restaurant in Malibu. Pictured: Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Liam Hemsworth meets up with new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks for a dinner date at Terroni after shopping at John Varvatos. The loved-up new couple looked deliriously happy together, deep in conversation at dinner, and as they walked to their car afterwards. Pictured: Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks BACKGRID USA 4 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Aussie heartthrob Liam Hemsworth is out for lunch with his brother Luke, model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, and their friends. The group is bombarded with photos as they make their exit from the restaurant. Pictured: Liam Hemsworth BACKGRID USA 27 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
On-Air Reporter & Writer

Things are heating up between Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks — on the slopes! The couple shared pics of each other skiing with the Hemsworth family on Christmas day!

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have been dating for close to two years now, and while they kept things private at first, they’re now unafraid to post their love life on social media for fans to see! The couple did just that on Christmas day as they enjoyed mountain time with the Hemsworth family for the holiday. Liam took to his IG Stories early in the holiday with a selfie of him and Gabriella sitting in the snow. The next picture saw Liam and Gabriella alongside Liam’s brother Luke Hemsworth and his wife Samantha on the ski lift.

Liam also took to his feed with a photo of himself planted in the snow with a big smile on his face. The actor rocked goggles and a ski helmet on his head, while he wore sunglasses and posed in the dreamy environment. The caption read, “Merry Christmas from one mountain shredder to another!” Back in his stories, Liam shared a selfie with his brother Chris Hemsworth, and another cute pic of Gabriella enjoying the aprés ski.

Gabriella also shared some snaps to her Instagram stories, which included a sweet selfie of the couple. Liam smiled while wearing a beanie, a brightly colored plaid scarf and thick-rimmed aviator glasses, while the model looked chic in a furry black bucket hat, oversized glasses, a red button-up sweater and tan shearling coat. Talk about a hot couple!

Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks. (RMBI/BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Liam Hemsworth -- PICS

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** Liam Hemsworth is hanging out with his new beau, Gabriella Brooks, and the Aussie star is putting in serious work at the gym. With his arms fully pumped after a workout, the star returns to his ride. Gabriella picked up Lunch while Liam worked out. *Shot on February 5, 2020* Pictured: Liam Hemsworth BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Liam Hemsworth and his new model girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, hang out outside of a Los Angeles gym and the couple pack on some passionate PDA. The two exchange a very passionate hug and a tender kiss outside of their ride. Pictured: Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Liam Hemsworth and his new model girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, hang out outside of a Los Angeles gym and the couple pack on some passionate PDA. The two exchange a very passionate hug and a tender kiss outside of their ride. Pictured: Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The pair have remained quite private about the relationship, possibly due to Liam’s very public relationship and split from Miley Cyrus in August 2019. The couple reportedly got together about four months later and have been inseparable since. Just weeks ago, Gabriella, 25, opened up about her romance for the first time in an interview with Stellar Magazine, referring to the last year as “one of the greatest of [her] life.” “My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me. And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself,” she said. “[Liam’s] great. [The Hemsworths] are great. They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.” The couple has spent a lot of time with Liam’s family recently, sharing photos from a family dinner outing in LA just last month.

A source told HollywoodLife that the “topic of marriage has been broached” between the couple, “but it took Liam a long time to get married before and he’s not planning on rushing into anything.” Guess we will have to wait and see!