Liam Hemsworth Cozies Up To GF Gabriella Brooks While Skiing On Christmas With His Family: Pics

Things are heating up between Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks — on the slopes! The couple shared pics of each other skiing with the Hemsworth family on Christmas day!

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have been dating for close to two years now, and while they kept things private at first, they’re now unafraid to post their love life on social media for fans to see! The couple did just that on Christmas day as they enjoyed mountain time with the Hemsworth family for the holiday. Liam took to his IG Stories early in the holiday with a selfie of him and Gabriella sitting in the snow. The next picture saw Liam and Gabriella alongside Liam’s brother Luke Hemsworth and his wife Samantha on the ski lift.

#new @liamhemsworth on Instagram story with his girlfriend @gabriella_brooks and friends in Austria on December 2021 #liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/F1C115DAUL — liam Hemsworth news (@liamhemsnewss) December 25, 2021

Liam also took to his feed with a photo of himself planted in the snow with a big smile on his face. The actor rocked goggles and a ski helmet on his head, while he wore sunglasses and posed in the dreamy environment. The caption read, “Merry Christmas from one mountain shredder to another!” Back in his stories, Liam shared a selfie with his brother Chris Hemsworth, and another cute pic of Gabriella enjoying the aprés ski.

Gabriella also shared some snaps to her Instagram stories, which included a sweet selfie of the couple. Liam smiled while wearing a beanie, a brightly colored plaid scarf and thick-rimmed aviator glasses, while the model looked chic in a furry black bucket hat, oversized glasses, a red button-up sweater and tan shearling coat. Talk about a hot couple!

The pair have remained quite private about the relationship, possibly due to Liam’s very public relationship and split from Miley Cyrus in August 2019. The couple reportedly got together about four months later and have been inseparable since. Just weeks ago, Gabriella, 25, opened up about her romance for the first time in an interview with Stellar Magazine, referring to the last year as “one of the greatest of [her] life.” “My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me. And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself,” she said. “[Liam’s] great. [The Hemsworths] are great. They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.” The couple has spent a lot of time with Liam’s family recently, sharing photos from a family dinner outing in LA just last month.

A source told HollywoodLife that the “topic of marriage has been broached” between the couple, “but it took Liam a long time to get married before and he’s not planning on rushing into anything.” Guess we will have to wait and see!