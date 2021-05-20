Liam Hemsworth Photobombs Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks In Sweet 25th Birthday Tribute — Pic

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have rarely taken photos together for social media since they began to date in 2019. Liam changed that by jumping into a sweet photo with his girlfriend, who turned 25 years old!

Finally — another photo of actor Liam Hemsworth and model Gabriella Brooks together has arrived on Instagram! However, this wasn’t your typical PDA debut post. Liam, 31, photobombed a photo with Gabriella and his girlfriend’s friend, Michele Merkin, and another pal (you can see the Hunger Games star tucked in the background). Michele had posted the photo — along with two other cute snaps — to celebrate Gabriella’s 25th birthday on May 18!

Liam Hemsworth photobombs Gabriella Brooks’ photo with her friends in the third slide. [Instagram/@merkin69]

While Liam and Gabriella weren’t exactly making out for all of Instagram to see, it was still a sweet photo. The couple appeared to be at a nature spot in the mountains; Liam flashed a giddy smile as his girlfriend and her friends cheesed for the selfie.

Liam and Gabriella aren’t the type of couple to post lovey-dovey posts of one another all over Instagram, so it was a treat to see them together on the ‘gram! Another rare occasion where they were photographed together (and not by paparazzi) happened at the 40th birthday party for Liam’s older brother, Luke Hemsworth, in Nov. 2020. The party was Roaring 20’s-themed, and Gabriella and Liam looked like characters from The Great Gatsby as they posed for a group photo — see below — with Liam’s family.

Pictured on the far left is Liam Hemsworth with his arm wrapped around Gabriella Brooks at Luke Hemsworth’s birthday party in Nov. 2020. [Instagram/@chrishemsworth]

Liam and Gabriella first sparked romance rumors in Dec. 2019, when they were photographed together in Australia (where they both grew up). At the time, Liam had been recently divorced from Miley Cyrus, after announcing their split in August of that year. Since then, Gabriella has grown extremely close not only to Liam, but his family as well.

“Gabby has been living with Liam since quarantine started so his family has gotten very close to her, she’s totally one of them now,” a friend of the Hemsworth family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Nov. 2020. The insider added, “Liam is very happy with her and so is his family. They think Gabby is a great match for him and they’d love to see them eventually settle down together. They love that she’s from Australia, it just makes things really easy because they don’t have to worry about Liam moving away. They are such a close family, Liam’s parents are overjoyed to have all their boys back home and living in Australia and they very much want it to stay that way.”