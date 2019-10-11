Maddison Brown: 5 Things About Actress, 22, Spotted Holding Hands With Liam Hemsworth, 29

Liam Hemsworth was photographed holding hand with a gorgeous blonde on Oct. 10, and she’s been identified as Australian actress, Maddison Brown.

Maddison Brown, 22, is one lucky lady! The 22-year-old appears to be in a budding romance with Liam Hemsworth, 29, as she was spotted holding hands with him while out and about in New York City’s West Village on Oct. 10. The pair also enjoyed an outdoor lunch date together. The exact status of their relationship is unknown right now, but Maddison is the first woman who Liam has been seen with since his split from Miley Cyrus over the summer. Here’s more to know about the gorgeous gal:

1. She works as an actress. Maddison started her acting career in her native Australia. Her first role was in the 2004 television movie, Go Big. She didn’t return to the screen until 2015, when she starred in the film, Strangerland as Nicole Kidman’s character’s daughter. In 2016, she was in seven episodes of the Australian television program, The Kettering Incident. She got her big break in the U.S. by starring in the Dynasty re-boot as Kirby Anders. Her role began during season two and will continue into season three, which premieres on Oct. 11.

2. She’s also worked as a model. Before her acting career took off, Maddison worked as a model. She began her modeling career in 2011, when she was just a teenager. Maddison has modeled for brands like Calvin Klein, Jason Wu and Marchesa.

3. She has two sisters. Maddison reportedly has two sisters named Allyson and Nicki.

4. She lived on her own as a teenager. Despite being so young, Maddison is extremely independent, which stems from having to live on her own before she even turned 18. As a teenage model, she traveled and even lived in the United States without her parents at a young age. “It’s not as fun as it sounds,” she admitted in a 2014 interview. “I had to do my own washing and grocery shopping and it was just a lot of responsibility.”

5. You can follow her on social media. Maddison has already amassed more than 450,000 followers on her Instagram page, which can be found here: @maddisonbrown.